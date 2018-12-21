KPF's Spiraling Scroll Tower will be the Tallest Building in Tel Aviv

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has unveiled the design of their landmark Azrieli Tower in Tel Aviv. The 340-meter-tall elliptical building, Tel Aviv’s tallest, seeks to establish a dynamic new identity in a cluster of perfectly square, circular and triangular towers.

Designed in collaboration with MZA and Azrieli Group, the KPF scheme takes for the form of a spiraling scroll, with the outer layer of the spiral wrapping around an existing retail base. As the motif ascends, the façade wraps around the shaft of the new tower, narrowing to shape optimum office floorplates. At the top, the smaller floorplates will accommodate residential and hotel programs.

In total, the scheme will contain 65,000 square meters of office space, 17,000 square meters of residential, 15,000 square meters of hotel space, and 15,000 square meters of retail. The pinnacle of the tower will be allocated for public gathering and entertainment, with sweeping views across Tel Aviv towards the Mediterranean Sea.

The design allows us to unify the urban precinct of the Azrieli Center with the new tower. The spiraling façade appears to drape elegantly around the structure of both tower and base. As it embraces the existing complex, it unifies the four towers into a single composition. The objective is to further invigorate this urban cluster, underscoring its importance as one of the most vital epicenters of Tel Aviv.

-James von Klemperer, President and Design Principal, KPF

The scheme marks the latest accolade for KPF, who have also designed the tallest buildings in Paris (Tour First), Seoul (Lotte World Tower), Beijing (CITIC Tower), and Shenzhen (Ping An Finance Centre).

Last week, the firm released images of their proposed Huamu Lot 10 towers in Shanghai, seeking to create a “new participatory urbanism.”

News via: KPF