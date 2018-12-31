World
  7. Another Sky / Designhaaus Solutions

Another Sky / Designhaaus Solutions

Another Sky / Designhaaus Solutions
Another Sky / Designhaaus Solutions, © Lazaro Advertising
  • Architects

    Designhaaus Solutions

  • Location

    Bangalore, Karnataka, India

  • Principal

    Gourav Das, Rajeev Kr Sharma.

  • Design Team

    Debmalya Sinha, Avakash Kumar, Mrityunjay Pandey, Sanjay .

  • Area

    420000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lazaro Advertising
"Another sky" is developed by Living walls- a new generation real estate company with a vision to create contemporary urban living while keeping in mind the tested principles of construction and architecture.
It comprises of 117 elegantly designed 3 and 4 BHK lifestyle apartments that are well spaced in 3 (19 floor high) towers. It has 2 levels of basement, club house and a sky lounge on 16th floor.

3 towers though attached to each other are placed in a staggered fashion to have openings on all 4 directions. Alignment of units along true N-S direction follows vastu principles and lines up perfectly with the natural wind direction in Bangalore which is generally from the South / South West towards North/North East. The windows and balconies are planned to make use of this draft and cross ventilate the apartment. The 45º orientation of the apartments yields an unconventional structure with several extruded surfaces that cast shadows on the building across the day. This self-shadowing dramatically reduces the heat absorption of the structure during sunlit hours. Staggering the balconies between floors increases this effect even further. Heat absorption is reduced further by terrace level gardens on the penthouses and the green cover in the double height sky lounge.

The Foyer, Living Room and Dining area have a beamless uninterrupted slab. The space with generous sized shaded balconies work as one large uninterrupted space ideal for entertaining guests. Vertical gardens on the side of balconies, looks stunning and brings you all the joys of gardening, on a different dimension.

Sustainable process and material adopted like fly ash for plastering, dry fix of masonry instead of mortar, M sand instead of River sand, solar powered lighting for common areas and electric car charging points makes “Another sky” a unique and distinguished project in true sense.

