The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018
© The Open Workshop
With the mission to provide with tools and inspiration to architects all around the world, ArchDaily’s curators are constantly searching for new projects, ideas and new ways of expressions. For the past three years, ArchDaily showcases the best of our year discoveries and in this opportunity we want to share the best architecture drawings published during this year.
Which is the rol of contemporary drawing in architecture? We approach the definition of drawing as design itself. Drawings are used to explain principals, to deliver ideas, to construct new architecture, to document creative processes.
Below you will see the selection of drawings arranged under six categories: Context, Architectural
Drawings, Sketches & Hand-drawn, Digital Collages, Conceptual Drawings & Diagrams and Animated Gifs. Each chosen drawing strengthens the proposed construction or enhances the built work.
We also invite you to review past years collections
here or other drawing-related posts selected by our editors in the following link. Contextual Drawings
© dua studio
© Kai Liu
© BROOKS + SCARPA
© Marc Koehler Architects
© DC Alliance + Snøhetta
© KVDK architecten
© ALTUS Architecture + Design
© Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
© 1406 STUDIO
© MICA
© Woods Bagot
© Duoxiangjie Architectural Design
© Sozonych
© NADAAA + Cooper Union
© LLAMA urban design
© JHW IROJE architects&planners
© MAIN OFFICE
Architectural Drawings
© Studio SA_e
© Atelier GOM
© Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects
© Marià Castelló Martínez
© Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & associates
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
© DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados
© Olson Kundig
© Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
© dérive LAB
© Mix Architecture
© Stu/D/O Architects
© 7A Architectrue Studio
© LUO studio
© Atelier Li Xinggang
Sketches & Hand-Drawn
© RO&AD Architecten
© Donald Insall Associates
© Mecanoo
© MINOR lab
© a2o-architecten
© Jolson Architecture and Interiors - 25
© Rob Paulus Architects
© Thier+Curran Architects
© ZHA
© TEC Taller EC
© Bambutec Design
© Lacime Architects
© Foster + Partners
© Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak
© MMGS ARCHITECTS
© fjmt
© Flores & Prats
© ra15 a.s.
© Dok architects
© Atelier TAO+C
© YKH Associates
© Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
© Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
© Cubo Arkitekter
© Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
© Atelier Shantanu Autade
© Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
© Aedas
© Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
© dEEP Architects
Collages
© AD ARCHITECTURE
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© B336 Design Group
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© WARP architects
© The Cornerz + Kode Architects
© dérive LAB
© Chen + Suchart Studio
© J.C. Architecture
© ES-arch
© MINOR lab
© Julius Taminiau Architects
© Danae Santibáñez
© Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
© B336 Design Group
© Max Núñez
© Urban Agency
© GAAGA
Conceptual Drawings & Diagrams
© Hangzhou SSDesign
© Arquitetura Nacional
© Marc Koehler Architects
© One Take Architects
© Fran López + Bea Riber
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Max Núñez
© Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
© MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
© One Take Architects
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© Studio Paul Kaloustian
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
© B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
© Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
© Bean Buro
© elii
© Dongjin Kim (Hongik University) + L'eau design
© Valerio Olgiati
© Gozar Architectural Design Studio - Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani
© Firki Studio
© WORKac + Nicolas Buffe + Clavel Arquitectos + K/R and J. MAYER. H.
© Atelier JQTS
© UA GROUP
© NUA Arquitectures
© ARACHI / ENORME Studio
© Label architecture
© Wutopia Lab
© PROJECT
© a2arhitektura
© Andrew Berman Architect
© Mix Architecture
© Aleph Zero
© Reed Watts Architects
© M9 Design Studio
© padilla nicás
© Aleph Zero
© BC architects
© AAU ANASTAS
© Atelier Archmixing
© The Open Workshop
© Truong An Architecture
© Kuklica x Smerek Architekti + Juraj Hubinský
© Bornstein Lyckefors Architects
© Capítulo Dos
© Gijs Van Vaerenbergh
© I STIFFEN THEE
© MONOARCHI
© raumlabor berlin
© SEAlab
© Manuel Collado Arpia
© Gensler
© OFFICE COASTLINE
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Animated Gifs