JINS SWFC Shop / junya.ishigami+associates

+ 13

Architects Junya Ishigami

Location Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Junya Ishigami

Design Team Cing Lu, Akira Uchimura

Area 139.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Eiichi Kano

Manufacturers Loading...

Client JINS Shanghai Co., Ltd.

Structural Engineering Jun Sato Structural Engineers (Structural concept)

Structural Engineering Person in charge Jun Sato

Contractor Shanghai Innovation Architecture& Technology Development Co., Ltd.(table construction)

Contractor Team Hongzhi Li, Qi Zhang, Feichao Wen

Contractor Person in Charge Lanqin Zhou

Interior SPACE JAPAN Co., Ltd.

Interior Team Sundong Shi

Interior Person in Charge Shinya Sakurai More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. To create a huge emptiness within the crowded shopping mall and tried to present the interior space more like an architectural work, a simple solution for the store came up:

The interior space is composed of 5 cantilever tables (maximum length is 12 meters) made of concrete. Extreme dimensions, maximum length, minimum width and depth ensure the maximum linear display and circulation for customers. The voids of the shop is divided to six parts by floating volumes which is allowed to contain large amount of stocks and functional programs like workshop of glasses fabrication between table no.4 to 5 (refer to the plan).

Construction method makes this interior work in architectural way, steel structure covered by cast-in-situ concrete. Even the furniture is a piece of structure.

Further more, considering about experience the interior space like a low extending landscape, all tables remain in horizontal and a just level, 80 centimeters high from the ground.

Prestressed cantilever structure cladded with tons of concrete achieves lightness of floating volume by heaviness of materiality and allows the dimension, 25 centimeters depth, to leave a maximum space underneath for remaining perception of floatiness.