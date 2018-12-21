Avenida Italia Shop / Amunátegui Valdés Architects

World
  • Architects

    Amunátegui Valdés Architects

  • Location

    Av. Italia 1601, Ñuñoa, Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Alejandro Valdés, Cristobal Amunátegui

  • Design Team

    Sebastián Zarhi

  • Area

    105.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Construction

    Secco Constructora ltda

  • Structure

    Amunátegui Valdés Architects

  • Lighting Design

    Estudio Par
Text description provided by the architects. Avenida Italia Shop was organized around a series of architectural references. Whereas the façade draws from some of Loos’ densely composed commercial building elevations, the shop itself celebrates the still lively galleries and passages located in the neighboring downtown of Santiago. 

Floor Plan and Section
Floor Plan and Section
Here, the narrowness of the plot is emphasized through a set of three freestanding columns supporting a 21m long double-vaulted ceiling. These elements enhance the already pronounced perspective of the site, which at the back features a small tower with facilities—a reenactment of so many self-referential architectural experiments of the 1970s—, and a patio mediating between these two interiors. 

Constructive Detail
Constructive Detail

If the shop is long, narrow, and evenly-lit, the walls enclosing the backyard are tall and dark, amounting for a more dramatic "room" whose light changes with the hours of the day. Considered as a whole, Avenida Italia Shop is the addition of four different architectural artifacts—the Loosian façade, the passage-like interior, the room-like backyard, and the self-referential tower.

