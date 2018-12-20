InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers

Save this picture! © flickr user gordon-s, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

For architects with travel-related New Year resolutions, software company InVision has launched a free “Design Exchange” program for professional designers eager to see the world on a budget.

The “Design Exchange” program is open to any senior designer with over 6 years of professional experience and offers one-week-long, organized exchanges during every quarter of 2019. Destinations already announced include Sydney (Spring 2019), Copenhagen (Summer 2019), and Singapore (Winter 2020).

Save this picture! BLOX Copenhagen by Ellen van Loon of OMA. Image © BLOX / Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The program seeks to place “special emphasis on designers from design-driven organizations” who are “passionate about the intersection of design and culture.” InVision will cover all costs associated with the trip, including flights, accommodation, meals and all experiences. Having sent five designers from Google, Airbnb, Pinterest, Indeed, and Automatic on an exploratory trip to Munich at the end of 2018, InVision have committed to repeating the event with designers from organizations around the world throughout 2019.

While on the trip, participants will engage with a site-specific itinerary designed to make connections with international colleagues, and broaden architectural and creative outlooks through exchanging ideas. The prototype Munich trip, for example, included “a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art, curated dinners with local designers, tours of IBM Watson IoT and Kaiser X Labs, [and] a typography walking tour of the city.”

Save this picture! WOHA's Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore . Image © Infinitude via AGROB BUCHTAL

Nothing inspires the creative spirit, broadens perspectives, and breaks down bias like travel. With this in mind, we sent five designers from the InVision community—from Google, Airbnb, Pinterest, Indeed, and Automattic—on the trip of a lifetime last month, as part of the launch of our biggest community initiative to date: Design Exchange. And we’re excited to announce that we’ll be doing it again every quarter in 2019.

-InVision

Interested designers can find out more information, and apply for the program, via the official website here. Also check out our previous article on the top 7 travel grants available for young architects.

News via: InVision