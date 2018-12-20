World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers

InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers
Save this picture!
InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers, © flickr user gordon-s, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
© flickr user gordon-s, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

For architects with travel-related New Year resolutions, software company InVision has launched a free “Design Exchange” program for professional designers eager to see the world on a budget.

The “Design Exchange” program is open to any senior designer with over 6 years of professional experience and offers one-week-long, organized exchanges during every quarter of 2019. Destinations already announced include Sydney (Spring 2019), Copenhagen (Summer 2019), and Singapore (Winter 2020).

Save this picture!
BLOX Copenhagen by Ellen van Loon of OMA. Image © BLOX / Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
BLOX Copenhagen by Ellen van Loon of OMA. Image © BLOX / Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The program seeks to place “special emphasis on designers from design-driven organizations” who are “passionate about the intersection of design and culture.” InVision will cover all costs associated with the trip, including flights, accommodation, meals and all experiences. Having sent five designers from Google, Airbnb, Pinterest, Indeed, and Automatic on an exploratory trip to Munich at the end of 2018, InVision have committed to repeating the event with designers from organizations around the world throughout 2019.

While on the trip, participants will engage with a site-specific itinerary designed to make connections with international colleagues, and broaden architectural and creative outlooks through exchanging ideas. The prototype Munich trip, for example, included “a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art, curated dinners with local designers, tours of IBM Watson IoT and Kaiser X Labs, [and] a typography walking tour of the city.”

Save this picture!
WOHA's Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore . Image © Infinitude via AGROB BUCHTAL
WOHA's Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore . Image © Infinitude via AGROB BUCHTAL

Nothing inspires the creative spirit, broadens perspectives, and breaks down bias like travel. With this in mind, we sent five designers from the InVision community—from Google, Airbnb, Pinterest, Indeed, and Automattic—on the trip of a lifetime last month, as part of the launch of our biggest community initiative to date: Design Exchange. And we’re excited to announce that we’ll be doing it again every quarter in 2019.
-InVision

Interested designers can find out more information, and apply for the program, via the official website here. Also check out our previous article on the top 7 travel grants available for young architects.

News via: InVision

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "InVision Launches Free Study Abroad Program for Designers" 20 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908141/invision-launches-free-study-abroad-program-for-designers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream