World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Siemens to use Expo 2020 Dubai as a Test Bed for Smart Cities

Siemens to use Expo 2020 Dubai as a Test Bed for Smart Cities

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Siemens to use Expo 2020 Dubai as a Test Bed for Smart Cities
Save this picture!
Siemens to use Expo 2020 Dubai as a Test Bed for Smart Cities, British Pavilion. Image © Es Devlin
British Pavilion. Image © Es Devlin

Tech giant Siemens is to partner with World Expo 2020 Dubai in rolling out a major smart building project, encompassing 130 structures in a digital platform to control energy efficiency, comfort, safety, and security.

As reported by Arabian Business, Siemens will “digitally connect, monitor, and manage essential functions of 137 buildings across the 4.38 square kilometer site, through its cloud-based energy analytics platform, Siemens Navigator.”

Save this picture!
Sustainability Pavilion. Image © Grimshaw
Sustainability Pavilion. Image © Grimshaw

Using sensors, analytics, and a digital management system, data will be collected from the Expo’s Thematic Districts, Thematic Pavilions, country pavilions, and Exhibition Center. The data will converge at a command and control center in each district, enabling optimum energy usage, atmospheres, and security.

Save this picture!
UAE Pavilion. Image © Santiago Calatrava
UAE Pavilion. Image © Santiago Calatrava

With 25 million people expected to attend the event, the smart technologies enacted by Siemens will provide feedback for the potential of data as a bedrock for the management and maintenance of future cities.

Save this picture!
Mobility Pavilion. Image © Foster + Partners
Mobility Pavilion. Image © Foster + Partners

Innovation is at the heart of World Expos and the UAE. Coupled with Dubai’s ambitious plans to be a pioneer for smart city technology, we are delighted that through our partnership with Siemens, Expo 2020 Dubai will become a world-leading showcase for the potential of smart cities.
-Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Future Technology, Expo 2020 Dubai

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion. Image © V8 Architects
Dutch Pavilion. Image © V8 Architects

Dubai will be the first Middle Eastern city to host a World Fair in the exhibition’s 160-year history, with more than 25 million people expected to attend the Expo throughout its six-month duration from October 2020 to April 2021. The World Fair is the third largest global event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

Save this picture!
Austria Pavilion. Image © Querkraft
Austria Pavilion. Image © Querkraft

The Expo 2020 will also feature a UK Pavilion designed by Es Devlin, a UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Luxembourg Pavilion by Metaform and The Space Factory, a Sustainability Pavilion by Grimshaw, and themed pavilions by Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group.

News via: Arabian Business

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Siemens to use Expo 2020 Dubai as a Test Bed for Smart Cities" 20 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908139/siemens-to-use-expo-2020-dubai-as-a-test-bed-for-smart-cities/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream