The 2019 Design Indaba Festival in Cape Town Celebrates Design, Culture, and Creativity

Known for hosting the "best creative conference in the world," the Design Indaba Festival brings together internationally-acclaimed architects, designers, emerging talents, critics, and art enthusiasts all under one roof to discuss the importance of making the world a better place through design. Over the last two decades, the annual conference has centered on "design activism," with a focus on online design publications.

The multi-sensory event will take place in the heart of Cape Town from 27 February to 01 March 2019 in the Artscape Theater Center. The theater has been a pioneer in artistic expression and display for more than four decades, providing a platform of world-class productions and innovative sets.

+ 8

It’s all about how creativity is creating a better world and we bring to the stage the best of the best who are doing just that.

- DESIGN INDABA

32 creative-industry heavyweights, who have reshaped the world of design and broke down the boundaries of artistic expression, will provide insights and share their experiences, ideas, leadership and design strategies during the 3-day event.

The star-studded line-up includes: Ane Crabtree, costume designer of award-winning shows Westworld, Handmaid’s Tale, and The Sopranos; Alice Rawsthorn, design critic and the author of Design as an Attitude and Hello World: Where Design Meets Life; Wanuri Kahiu, director of the critically-acclaimed Kenyan film Rafiki; Yuri Suzuki, sound artist, designer, and electronic musician; Kagiso Lediga, stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and director; Kiko Farkas, award-winning Brazilian graphic designer; Annabelle Selldorf, the Principal of Selldorf Architects, a 70-person architectural design practice, along with many other outstanding creative minds.

One of the most anticipated events at the Indaba Festival is the Trend Forecast Seminar presented by Li Edelkoort. The acclaimed speaker, educator, designer, and curator is the owner of Trend Union Company, a design forecast firm which provides insights on upcoming design trends to the likes of Armani, Zegna, and Prada. As for her 2020 trend forecast, Edelkoort believes that fashion will help embrace cultural connections and interiors will celebrate the dynamism of color like never before.

The festival, in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, will also help expose 50 ‘Emerging Creatives’ from South Africa, who will have an exceptional opportunity of launching their careers and learning from experts in the field. Various architecture, fashion, jewelry, interior, visual arts, and design technology projects will be exhibited at the 3-day event, providing young designers with a once-in-a-lifetime career breakthrough.

Learn more about Design Indaba and ticketing details here.

Follow Design Indaba's Facebook and Instagram pages for a daily dose of inspiration.