Youse / Estudio Guto Requena

Architects Estudio Guto Requena

Location Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 4285 - Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, 04538-133, Brazil

Responsible Architect Guto Requena

Team Ludovica Leone, Henrique Stabile, Tatiana Pacheco, Bruno Baietto, Joana Telles

Area 19375.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Construction Lock Engenharia

Landscape Design Juliana Freitas Paisagismo

Text description provided by the architects. The Project for the insurance company Youse headquarter, tried transmitting the values of this Startup, to the interior design architecture. Young, innovating and daring are some of the values that the trend carries and that it should be transmitted, in a project that reflect ways for a futuristic office. The plant of the project, prioritized the special flexibility and the multiple possibilities of rearrangement and work, having their own private rooms, shared rooms or collective desks. Throughout the space, it is found the squads, projected rooms to join temporary teams for special projects. These squads support up to 12 people in a semi open system, for the big spaces, but still designed to bring privacy to the teams.

All the woodwork design in Youse was inspired by fablabs, incorporating the gross materiality as the navy plywood sheets cut in CNC. Throughout the space, close by the windows, the landscape warms up visually and it improves the quality of the team working environment. Furnitures and objects from Brazilian designers are in all spaces and invite the visitors for a class about contemporary Brazilian design, with items from professionals such as Jader Almeida, Carol Gay, Ovo Design, Lucas Neves, Zanini de Zanine and Felipe Protti. The sofa collection present at the two biggest working lounges, was designed by Guto Requena Studio, specially for this project.

The color chart of the space helps to construct the identity of Youse, as on the carpet floor which was designed to bring personality for each space. The lighting project was developed to bring warmth and to emphasize its playful aspect of this enterprise. Close by the reception desk, the logo of Youse changes colors accordingly to its workers mood. The mood data is collected by a system of questions that can be answered throughout the day. In the kitchen, facing the porch, a LED lamp on the ceiling, can transform the space on a dance floor and emphasizes its aggregating aspect of these two spaces. The whole project was designed reaching sustainable solutions, as for example, from the choice of materials, prioritizing to the maximum, national solutions and its lighting with economic efficiency. The space design sought to stimulate gathering between teams who work there.