  7. Not Only a Playhouse / COR Arquitectos + Ivo Poças Martins + Dulcineia Neves dos Santos

Not Only a Playhouse / COR Arquitectos + Ivo Poças Martins + Dulcineia Neves dos Santos

  • 14:00 - 8 January, 2019
Not Only a Playhouse / COR Arquitectos + Ivo Poças Martins + Dulcineia Neves dos Santos
Not Only a Playhouse / COR Arquitectos + Ivo Poças Martins + Dulcineia Neves dos Santos, © COR arquitectos
  • Architects

    COR arquitectos, Dulcineia Neves dos Santos, Ivo Poças Martins

  • Location

    Bairro da Guarda em Perafita,Matosinhos, Portugal

  • Organization

    Casa da Arquitectura

  • Structure

    Instituto para a Sustentabilidade e Inovação em Estruturas de Engenharia, Universidade do Minho - Engº Filipe Matos

  • Collaboration

    Diogo Veloso (PORTUGAL), Gil Machado (PORTUGAL), Mariana Padrão (PORTUGAL), Thomas Reis (PORTUGAL), João Leite da Cunha (PORTUGAL), Ricardo Meireles (PORTUGAL), José Pedro López (MÉXICO), Craig Nener (AUSTRÁLIA), Callum Spurge (AUSTRÁLIA), Agnese Nascimben (ITÁLIA), Francesco Caneschi (ITÁLIA), Debora Berardi (ITÁLIA), Giovana Matsuda (BRASIL), Maria Clara Costa (BRASIL), e os residentes do BAIRRO DA GUARDA

  • Area

    516.66 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    COR arquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. Bairro da Guarda (Guarda Neighbourhood) in Perafita, Matosinhos was selected as the location of the second edition of O LUGAR DE PARTILHA (Shared Place), an autoconstruction project organized by CASA DA ARQUITECTURA, and curated by Roberto Cremascoli (COR arquitectos). This year, 14 students from several different countries (Portugal, Brazil, Italy, Australia and Mexico) participated, sharing the planning and construction of a playground with the neighbourhood residents.

The proposal, entitled Uma casa de brincar, e não só (Not only a playhouse) consists of a platform with four divisions, one of which is covered.

The planning and the construction were developed over the course of two weeks (from 24th july to 10th august of 2018), and counted with the support of the City Coucil, and social assistance institutions.

The new structure was presented to the residents on the 10th of August, and it  soon became the meeting point of the neighbourhood, not only for the children.

During next autumn, some trees and bushes will be planted, in order to complete the project.

