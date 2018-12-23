Moveable Walls : Transparency and Accessibility in 6 Works of Architecture

+ 28

When the time comes to separate or close off spaces, it's important to keep in mind solutions that will adapt and cater to your project. In this step, it's important to define, not only the materials needed to complete the project, but how the final product will interact with the people who will use it. Some of the most highly recommended solutions are foldable, collapsable, stackable, or hanging mechanisms that allow interiors and exteriors to be integrated without completely losing their individual functions.



If you're looking for help or inspiration for this process, take a look at 6 projects that effectively utilize these versatile building systems.

Collapsable

Systems that allow you to create a collapsable door with folding or stacking mechanisms.

Foldable

Systems that create an opening by using foldable doors.

Hanging Sliding Doors

Systems that hang from above the opening, leaving the floor free of interference.

The DASA house uses foldable windows on the first floor, allowing for physical and visual communication with the exterior of the dwelling and the creation of seemingly unlimited space.

The project hopes to have the capacity to house 8 families during the summer while serving as a cozy dwelling for a single person during the winter. This will be achieved by utilizing a moveable glass partition that will allow for easy communication between the house's interior and exterior.

This walls of the dwelling are a system of wooden and aluminum sliding partitions that allow the residents to control, not only the natural light that enters the space, but the privacy of the spaces within the home.

This beach house utilizes sliding partitions to achieve a visual and literal connection between the interior of the dwelling and the sand and surf outside.

Foster + Partners' first project in Latin America plans to build 2 story apartments with sliding windows and mobile screens that ensure natural lighting, ventilation, and privacy in the living areas and terraces.

The project is an interpretation of a country house where nature takes the leading role. To achieve this, the dwelling utilizes stackable sliding windows, creating a completely open space.

