  7. Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL

Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL

  • 16:00 - 20 December, 2018
Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL
Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL, © Pedro Kok
  • Architects

    23 SUL

  • Location

    Higienópolis, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    André Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Lucas Girard, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley

  • Team

    João Miguel Silva, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Schelp, Lucas Menezes

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok

  • Construction Management

    23 SUL

  • Construction

    Visani Engenharia

  • Acoustic Design and Installation

    Marins Arquitetura

  • Lightning and Fixed Furniture Design

    23 SUL

  • Fixed Furniture and Ceiling

    Marcenaria Ideias e Projetos

  • Electrical Installation

    Juveniel Reis
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Espaço Núcleo Pulso is body awareness and therapeutic space in the center of São Paulo. The institution is located on the last floor of a tall building, hosting different sorts of activities. 

The teacher and psychologist Mariana Camarote – head of Espaço Núcleo Pulso – wanted to implement different spaces for individual personal therapy and group activities, as well as corporal expression dynamics, related to Body Movement in Brazil.

The concept of the refurbishment design was to transform a typical open-space office without subdivisions and modular mineral lining with a low-ceiling challenge, into a space that could host the main hall among the rest of the program: a waiting area, a dressing room which eventually became the gateway to the main hall – a decompression and transition space –, an office for individual therapies, kitchen, two toilets and individual locker rooms.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
One of the biggest challenges was the coexistence of dance space in an office building, where silence is a key factor. In order to accomplish this specific need, a noise abatement system with vibration-absorbing bulkheads has been implemented. The elevated floor, capable of absorbing impacts and sounds - as well as the use of foam plates between the slabs of the ribbed concrete slab. These elements were painted in black to serve as an infinite background for the wooden structure beneath the ceiling, inspired by Japanese wood handling, which reinforces the rigidity of the constructive axes of the window frames, in contrast with the flatness and homogeneity of the bamboo flooring the dance floor.

Axonometric
Axonometric
