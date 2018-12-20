World
  Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center / Neumann Monson Architects

Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center / Neumann Monson Architects

  17:00 - 20 December, 2018
Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center / Neumann Monson Architects
Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center / Neumann Monson Architects
© Integrated Studio

© Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio + 19

  • Contractor

    Conlon Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Rich & Associates

  • MEP Engineering

    Design Engineers

  • Civil Engineer

    IIW

  • Landscape Architect

    Flenker Landscape Architecture

  • Parking Consultant

    Rich & Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Situated within the Historic Millwork District, which is bordered between a state highway and the edge of downtown, this intermodal transportation center aims to regenerate the historic district with Local, Federal and State funded infrastructure. It is capable of accommodating a potential future passenger train connecting to Chicago and Minneapolis. Three components make up this campus: a structured parking garage for 292 vehicles (with an eventual expansion to 450 vehicles), an overhead walkway, and the terminal building which provides ticketing for both local and interstate bus services, transit office space, and public restrooms for the area. 

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

The programmatic elements of the buildings are situated intentionally to create a backdrop for the district and screen the area from the highway. The solution also helps create an urban edge for the district and frames a future public green space proposed in the district master plan. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The scale and proportioning of the buildings reference its historic setting through column and window spacing that recall the rhythm of surrounding warehouse building facades. This also meets the State’s historical preservation guidelines for new buildings. 

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Terracotta is the primary cladding material and compliments the district’s brick construction: baguettes clad the parking component and a terracotta rain-screen system clads the terminal building. The varying angles and locations of the baguettes aid in screening parked vehicles while meeting openness requirements. This resulting pattern is reflected at a reduced scale in the perforated aluminum panels, which are used as a unifying element to highlight pedestrian circulation between the buildings.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Cite: "Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center / Neumann Monson Architects" 20 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

