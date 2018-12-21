World
  7. Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

  • 06:00 - 21 December, 2018
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek, © Tomasz Zakrzewski
  • Architects

    RS+ Robert Skitek

  • Location

    Jaworzno, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    arch. Robert Skitek

  • Cooperation

    arch. Jakub Zygmunt, arch. Jarosław Zieliński, arch. Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, stud. arch. Wojciech Zientek

  • Structure

    Lechprojekt, Marta Weszke, Leszek Weszke, Piotr Weszke

  • Water tech

    RBB Baseny, Anna Terentjew

  • Planting plan

    Ekosystem-Pracowania Architektury Krajobrazu, Łukasz Bielawski

  • Area

    6900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Text description provided by the architects. The project included designing of water playground with public greeneries land at the former coal mine terrains. The plan sets up a group of rounded plazas merging with greenery and connected with streams flowing down to the central part. The water playground is situated in the focal point, surrended by green hills. It is recessed regard to the sorrounding alleys level. It makes a comfortable situation for little users, not being visible to walkers from the main alley.

Site Plan + Section A-A
Site Plan + Section A-A

Playground is  entwined with shallow stream, acting as footbath pool. Floors pattern refers to sprilling water and makes a background for colorful water toys. Around the water playground there are benches and seats for parents. That helps them taking care for their playing children.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
A technical building with toilets is hidden inside one of the green hills alongside the main alley. Unusual shapes of curved benches create a green and quiet places, perfect for a resting, meeting with friends and looking at the sky laying on the hanging nets.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Carefully designed greenery, rustling grass, colorful bushes and flower meadow complete the whole project. The plan assumed keeping a previous trees localization in the south part.

Sections
Sections

Now, these trees make a balmy, cold shadow in the sizzling hot days. Rounded plazas, due of its form, make a comfortable and cosy exteriors, coax walkers to integrate, by its harmonious and consistent plan.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek" 21 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908050/jaworznickie-planty-water-playground-rs-plus-robert-skitek/> ISSN 0719-8884

