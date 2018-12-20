World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Indonesia
  5. andramatin
  6. 2014
  7. Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin

Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin

  • 00:00 - 20 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin
Save this picture!
Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 24

  • Architects

    andramatin

  • Location

    Jl. Tirta Utama No. 1, Bumiwedari, Bantargebang, Bekasi City, West Java 17151, Indonesia

  • Lead Architect

    Andra Matin

  • Area

    1563.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the forefront of Vida Bekasi mixed-use development, Vida Marketing Gallery situated in the place as a building that welcomes and brings visitor toward the vast 130-hectare mixed-use area lies beyond. Arranged perpendicular to the axis of the north and east of the Vida Bekasi area, the building acts as if it points the direction toward the district’s center.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Vida Marketing Gallery is programmatically an area’s gateway and information center. Along with the gradual development of the area, the building is also expected to be the main platform and veranda to oversee the area’s growth in the near future. The generous presence of sunlight, wind and other natural elements were brought into the building sections through reductive building footprints and vernacular stage-like structure.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

With optimum green plot and thorough space on the ground floor, the users’ activity space on each story will, therefore, obtain a highly ventilated condition. A blank canvas in itself, Vida Marketing Gallery appears in a plain white and simplified look, less decorated but with shadow and reflection of greeneries on its glassy walls.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
andramatin
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Indonesia
Cite: "Vida Bekasi Marketing Office / andramatin" 20 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908049/vida-bekasi-marketing-office-andramatin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream