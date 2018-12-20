MODULE+ / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects + Dang+Partners

+ 18

Other Participants Dinh Dung, Dang Ngoc Quynh, Dat Nguyen, Pham Anh Dung, Hong Son

Text description provided by the architects. Thanh Chuong green tea oasis is a special place, not only by its natural space and beauty, but it is also the gathering and connecting place for local farmers. This place has a close manufacturing life with people, and moreover… inceptive nature has formed a poetic painting.

“Module+ space” is realized here as a stopping point and relaxing place for farmers, manufacturers or it’s just an attracting symbol waiting for the tourists to explore the peace of the land. With the unique form of connected modules, the structure appears as a breakthrough in this wonderful scenic painting. The structure is formed with many abilities such as free-standing, flexible in installation and movement by local forces. This facilitates the construction process, bring the affordability to any circumstances which are in need of flexibility.

MODULE+ is implemented in the form of assembled modules together on site by local people in 3 days. More than 2,000 plastic wooden structures are transported by boat and can be assembled to create space without affecting or intervening nature. The structure acts as a stop-over, a small community house that does not break the existing landscape of the area, where visitors can gently approach the tea hill. With this proposal, it works as a link between people, architecture and nature.