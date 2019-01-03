World
  SP House / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

SP House / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

  3 January, 2019
SP House / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

  • Architects

    Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

  • Location

    Salir do Porto, Portugal

  • Team

    Luis Câmara Pestana, Tomé Gouveia

  • 3D

    PVA – Vasco Pata

  • Civil Engineering

    Mário Pacheco, Ricardo Pimpão

  • Engineering Facilities

    I2DP – Engenharia Lda

  • Area

    1937.5 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Text description provided by the architects. The House SP is located in the urban area of the small village of Salir do Porto, 2km away from the mesmerizing Bay of São Martinho do Porto. It sits on the fringe between the urban area that defines the village and the orchards to the south.

© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

The project’s site is spread across a sloped field with a height difference of three meters. Our main intention was to keep the terrain as it is, solved by dividing the house into two levels and, consequently, into four volumes (one on the upper level and three on the lower level). Defined by the shape and position of the lower volumes, two exterior living areas incorporate the swimming pool on the south side, and a pre-existing artisan well on the north side.

© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

This intention to keep the slope necessitated a unique entry, resolved by a bridge providing access from the street directly to the upper level. This is the main level of the house, with living room and kitchen connected to the landscape by a terrace.

© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

On the lower level, the bedrooms, second living room and garage create an intimate relation between the interior and exterior living spaces. This relation is highlighted in two other areas of the house, where two zenith lights enphatize and illuminate the main stairs and the north patio.

© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

