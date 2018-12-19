Henning Larsen Reimagines the Future of Swedish Suburbia

Save this picture! Tibble Masterplan. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Danish practice Henning Larsen has created a new masterplan to reimagine the suburbs and town of Täby, Sweden. Hoping to address the desire for vibrant city life in suburbia, the 292,000 sq meter masterplan emphasizes sports, education, nature, culture and entrepreneurship. Transforming Täby from a suburb into a city, the project will focus on the town's cohesive sense of local identity, as well as its strong emphasis on education and the environment.

Dubbed Tibble 2.0, Henning Larsen's project will be part of the plan for the Tibble – Åvatriangeln area. The team created a neighborhood that can carry Täby's identity and become a collective hub for the whole city. The vision for Tibble is to consolidate it as a neighborhood for everyday leisure and activity, as well as an incubator for knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship. "We have a winning proposal that will be great to realize with an incredibly skilled architect team. In Sweden, Henning Larsen has been noted for the Kiruna City Hall, and Uppsala Concert Hall,” says Martin Edfelt City Architect Täby Municipality.

A core focus of the proposal is a green and urban heart, a “Central Park” for Täby. The green and active civic center is designed for sports, play and movement. By gathering local interests in a common hub, the plan blends nature, city life, activity and innovation together. Around the park, the design makes space for collaboration between local entrepreneurs, students, and innovators. Flexible workplaces and meeting rooms, experimental labs, exhibition and event facilities offer knowledge exchange between diverse groups.

"It is a great pleasure to work on this ambitious project that embraces a modern challenge of creating city life outside of metropolises. The district is designed to create synergies between schools, business, culture and everyday life in a vibrant urban environment with plenty of sunny- and wind protected locations," says Viggo Haremst, Partner & Design Director at Henning Larsen.

Tibble 2.0 is scheduled for completion in 2025. The project was designed in collaboration with SLA, COWI and Second City.