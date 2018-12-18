Dutch Designers Create a New Vertical Village for the Netherlands

Save this picture! MARK Vertical Village. Image Courtesy of de Architekten Cie. Studio A2

A team of Dutch design studios have won the competition for a new high-rise development next to the Leidsche Rijn station in Utrecht. Architekten Cie, Karres en Brands, KCAP and Geurst & Schulze joined together to create a development of three towers with over 1,000 residences. Mixing social housing with medium to high rent apartments, the project weaves together collective spaces around sustainable urban living. Redefining high-rise design, the vertical village aims to bring Utrecht's landscapes into the sky.

Save this picture! MARK Vertical Village. Image Courtesy of de Architekten Cie. Karres en Brands, Studio A2

Dubbed MARK, the new vertical village is designed to provide an affordable, social and inclusive community while integrating new mobility concepts. The design will, among other strategies, provide a fleet of 100 shared cars for the future inhabitants. Made with an urban forest at its heart and urban agriculture at every level, the project aspires to promote healthy urban living. Drawing from the agricultural history of Leidsche Rijn, the village plan was created with an agricultural production system to provide all residents with local vegetables and fruit.

Save this picture! MARK Vertical Village. Image Courtesy of de Architekten Cie. Karres en Brands, Studio A2

MARK consists of three towers, each with an illuminated 'crown' that refers to the history of Leidsche Rijn as a horticultural area. The crowns and the lower roofs function as horticultural greenhouses, in which the future of food production is seamlessly integrated in the daily lives of the inhabitants. The project will also include numerous community spaces like rooftop restaurants, a swimming pool, gym, communal laundry and kitchen facilities, as well as shared visitor’s rooms, flexible work areas and maker spaces for artists.

A new high-rise lab will be set up and residents of Leidsche Rijn will be challenged to participate in various parts of the development. Completion of the project is planned for 2023.