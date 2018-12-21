VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos

+ 20

Architects Alexanderson Arquitectos

Location Guadalajara, Mexico

Author Architect Pablo Alexanderson Silva

Design Team Arch. Jessica Magaña G., Arch. Gloria López A., Arch. Ruth Encino L.

Area 1007.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs César Bejar

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Eng. Alejandro Vázquez, Pablo Alexanderson

Structure Eng. Juan de Dios Martínez Jaime More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located into a residential area in Guadalajara, in a land of rugged topography and a peculiar geometry; the project is conceived starting from the idea of a garden, a clear intention of experience the sensation of living around a tree and to be in constant contact with nature.

Two main axes divide the different areas of the house (Day-Night), one of these contains the prominent staircase that serves both as an entrance and a reception but also separate services out of the rest of rooms.

Landscape views are always framed by strategically located windows and large sliding windows that emphasize the prominent vegetation.

The atmosphere of the house has an intention of provoking warmness so we use materiality as the main conductor of this feeling. The stone, wood, marble and earthy colors produce the sensation of placement and enrich the atmosphere and make the house more enjoyable.