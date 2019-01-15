World
  FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura

FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura

  12:00 - 15 January, 2019
FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura
© Christian Maldonado
© Christian Maldonado

© Christian Maldonado

  • Constructor

    Mirante Engenharia

  • Landscape

    Alex Sá Gomes

  • Structure project

    LHG Engenharia

  • MEP

    Zamaro
© Christian Maldonado
© Christian Maldonado

Text description provided by the architects. Casa FVB is located in Trancoso, a region of beautiful beaches, in Bahia, Brazil.
The land of 1500 m2, despite not overlooking the sea, has his back facing a wonderful golf course.
The beach house project should distribute an extensive program in the narrow and long terrain, with many limits of retreats for being a corner lot, privileging the quality of outdoor living.

In order to have a greater integration with the external area, natural lighting and cross ventilation in all environments, the program was distributed in 3 blocks, interconnected by an axis: a long pine walkway that crosses them, interspersed by gardens.
The blocks alternate in local architecture and contemporary architecture, mixed with references of colonial architecture and its ramifications.

© Christian Maldonado

The first block was covered with reflorestation pine wood, with a 2-roofed roof made of wood tiles (taubilha), typical of the region. There are the open garage and 3 guest suites, all with independent access through the garden, so that the visitors have total freedom and privacy.

© Christian Maldonado
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Christian Maldonado

The second block, a 2-storey cube, features a more modern architecture, whitewashed white walls mixed with red wooden trusses. 

Downstairs is the bedroom of one of the daughters, the spacious TV room, which takes advantage of the view of the golf course through the transparency of the 3rd block, in addition to the entire service area. On the upper floor, the suite of the couple and the future baby, which also works as a suite of guests.

The third block, where is the social area, also with tile wood roof (taubilha), has a wood and glass structure. Facing the pool and the golf course, which gives continuity to the garden of the house, it functions as a large terrace when it has all its sliding doors open.

The service area, which comes as an appendix from the second cube block , extends itself to this third block, turning into a gourmet kitchen with barbecue, integrated (or not) through sliding doors to the social area and open to the being of the pool.

© Christian Maldonado
Elevations
Elevations
The bedrooms furniture was specially designed, for the flexibility of use, depending on the type of guests. For the rest of the furniture, we emphasize the national design with materials and practical coatings and with lots of color. Handicrafts of the region and several places in the northeast of Brazil are found in all environments of the house.

Cite: "FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura" [Casa FVB / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura] 15 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

