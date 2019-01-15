FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura

+ 45

Constructor Mirante Engenharia

Landscape Alex Sá Gomes

Structure project LHG Engenharia

MEP Zamaro More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa FVB is located in Trancoso, a region of beautiful beaches, in Bahia, Brazil.

The land of 1500 m2, despite not overlooking the sea, has his back facing a wonderful golf course.

The beach house project should distribute an extensive program in the narrow and long terrain, with many limits of retreats for being a corner lot, privileging the quality of outdoor living.

In order to have a greater integration with the external area, natural lighting and cross ventilation in all environments, the program was distributed in 3 blocks, interconnected by an axis: a long pine walkway that crosses them, interspersed by gardens.

The blocks alternate in local architecture and contemporary architecture, mixed with references of colonial architecture and its ramifications.

The first block was covered with reflorestation pine wood, with a 2-roofed roof made of wood tiles (taubilha), typical of the region. There are the open garage and 3 guest suites, all with independent access through the garden, so that the visitors have total freedom and privacy.

The second block, a 2-storey cube, features a more modern architecture, whitewashed white walls mixed with red wooden trusses.

Downstairs is the bedroom of one of the daughters, the spacious TV room, which takes advantage of the view of the golf course through the transparency of the 3rd block, in addition to the entire service area. On the upper floor, the suite of the couple and the future baby, which also works as a suite of guests.

The third block, where is the social area, also with tile wood roof (taubilha), has a wood and glass structure. Facing the pool and the golf course, which gives continuity to the garden of the house, it functions as a large terrace when it has all its sliding doors open.

The service area, which comes as an appendix from the second cube block , extends itself to this third block, turning into a gourmet kitchen with barbecue, integrated (or not) through sliding doors to the social area and open to the being of the pool.

The bedrooms furniture was specially designed, for the flexibility of use, depending on the type of guests. For the rest of the furniture, we emphasize the national design with materials and practical coatings and with lots of color. Handicrafts of the region and several places in the northeast of Brazil are found in all environments of the house.

O terceiro bloco, onde fica a área social, também com telhado de taubilha, tem estrutura de madeira e vidro. Voltado para a piscina e para o campo de golfe, que dá continuidade ao jardim da casa, funciona como um grande terraço quando tem todas as suas portas de correr abertas.

A área de serviço, que vem como um apêndice desde o segundo bloco "cubo", se prolonga neste terceiro bloco, transformando-se em uma cozinha gourmet com churrasqueira, integrada (ou não) através de portas de correr à área social e aberta ao estar da piscina.

O mobiliário dos dormitórios foi desenhado especialmente, visando a flexibilidade de uso, dependendo do tipo de hóspedes.

Para o restante do mobiliário, privilegiamos o design nacional com materiais e revestimentos práticos e com muita cor.

Artesanato da região e de diversos locais do nordeste do Brasil são encontrados em todos os ambientes da casa.