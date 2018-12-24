Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect

+ 68

Architects Plan Architect

Location แจ้งวัฒนะ Khwaeng Thung Song Hong, Khet Lak Si, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

Design Team Korkiat Kittisoponpong, Jaturon Buranajade, Jittinun Krisnangkura, Paveen Rojchannavisart, Sikarin Udomwong

Area 75000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Panoramic Studio

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The new headquarters of CAT Telecom consists of many functional requirements which make it require huge footprint area. Instead of creating a huge building, we decided to break it into 3 buildings, an auditorium building, a parking building, and an office building which arranged by approaching of users. The building alignment also follows the existing master plan which is diagonal grid creating a triangle court in the middle of them act like a gathering place for all and for more benefit on other physical reason such as to gain natural light in the building. The separating of three big buildings also helps to separate users and traffic circulation clearly.

The main concept design of this project is to put the roof scape like a continuing slope gradually rising from the auditorium building to the office building make all masses not too dense from the approach view. The shape also shows "the growth" of the organization which keeps moving to the future continuously.