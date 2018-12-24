World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. Plan Architect
  6. 2018
  7. Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect

Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect

  • 21:00 - 24 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect
Save this picture!
Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect, © Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

© Panoramic Studio © Panoramic Studio © Panoramic Studio © Panoramic Studio + 68

  • Architects

    Plan Architect

  • Location

    แจ้งวัฒนะ Khwaeng Thung Song Hong, Khet Lak Si, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Korkiat Kittisoponpong, Jaturon Buranajade, Jittinun Krisnangkura, Paveen Rojchannavisart, Sikarin Udomwong

  • Area

    75000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The new headquarters of CAT Telecom consists of many functional requirements which make it require huge footprint area. Instead of creating a huge building, we decided to break it into 3 buildings, an auditorium building, a parking building, and an office building which arranged by approaching of users. The building alignment also follows the existing master plan which is diagonal grid creating a triangle court in the middle of them act like a gathering place for all and for more benefit on other physical reason such as to gain natural light in the building. The separating of three big buildings also helps to separate users and traffic circulation clearly.

Save this picture!
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

The main concept design of this project is to put the roof scape like a continuing slope gradually rising from the auditorium building to the office building make all masses not too dense from the approach view. The shape also shows "the growth" of the organization which keeps moving to the future continuously.

Save this picture!
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Plan Architect
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
Cite: "Cat New Headquarter Office Building / Plan Architect" 24 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907929/cat-new-headquarter-office-building-plan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream