Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Portas São João / Meireles Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 13 February, 2019
Portas São João / Meireles Arquitectos
Portas São João / Meireles Arquitectos, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 29

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. One of the premises of the project was to preserve the structural elements of the timber flooring, the stairwell and its partition walls.
The interior organization was planned from this point and intended to value the ‘Mercadores’ street, making the entrance to the apartments from there, contributing to the identity and movement of it. On the other hand, the services space is located on the floor -1 and 0, with entrance by the ‘São João’ street.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
First floor plan
First floor plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The entire structure of the existing floors was harnessed, treated and reinforced, guaranteeing a good structural performance. On the 6th floor, the entire existing structure has been replaced, as well as the roof. Two apartments were designed in the attic, with different interior gaps, allowing to contemplate the magnificent view of the Douro river.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The doors and interior wooden shutters were replaced by similar specimens, with the refinement of the door golden handles. The fireplaces, which once warmed the spaces, are now integrated in them.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Fifth floor plan
Fifth floor plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The staircase was treated, reinforced and leveled, maintaining its grandeur topped by a circular interior wooded skylight. As we climb the various floors, we are able to contemplate the lobby, with natural ventilation, presenting the painted granite apparatus, preceded by the exposed wood paneling walls.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

On the outside, the stone was washed as the facade joint, the railings and all windows were replicated and the paint was replaced.
The intervention was deep and detailed, so that the spaces meet the current user’s needs with the refinement of the old.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project location

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "Portas São João / Meireles Arquitectos" [Portas São João / Meireles Arquitectos] 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907927/portas-sao-joao-meireles-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

