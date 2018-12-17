World
Morphosis Designs a 15-Story Hotel for L.A.'s Sunset Strip

Morphosis Designs a 15-Story Hotel for L.A.'s Sunset Strip, 8850-8878 Sunset Boulevard. Image Courtesy of Morphosis
8850-8878 Sunset Boulevard. Image Courtesy of Morphosis

Morphosis has revealed a design for a new 15-story hotel along the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. The design comes four months after Silver Creek Development purchased the property and the site of the landmark Viper Room night club. At nearly 200 feet in height, the mid-rise structure would feature an a large interior opening through two connected towers. The sinuous hotel would redefine one of L.A.'s most iconic streetscapes.

As Urbanize LA reports, the new hotel would include 115 guest rooms, ground-floor commercial space, and guest amenities. The proposed development would also incorporate 31 condominiums, 10 units of affordable housing, and parking for up to 300 vehicles. According to Plus Development, which is representing property owner Silver Creek, Morphosis was selected after a design competition that began with submissions from 12 architecture firms. Bordered by San Vicente Boulevard and Larrabee Street, the project would include a new space for the Viper Room. The project is expected to be formally submitted to the City of West Hollywood, after which it will be considered by the West Hollywood Planning Commission's Design Review Committee for feedback.

A timeline for the proposed hotel development has not been announced.

