Torre Diana / Colonnier y Asociados

Torre Diana / Colonnier y Asociados
Torre Diana / Colonnier y Asociados, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza + 30

  • Architects

    Colonnier y Asociados

  • Location

    Calle Río Lerma 232, Cuauhtémoc, 54076 Ciudad de Mexico, CDMX, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Jean Michel Colonnier

  • Design Team

    Oscar Osorio, Francisco Salazar, Elena Pérez, Martha Albor, Johanna Apolo, Domingo Granados, Ángel Rivero, Marco Monroy

  • Cliente

    GRUPO MF - SALAME; REICHMANN INTERNATIONAL; FIBRA UNO

  • Area

    141229.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Luis Gordoa, Agustín Garza, Frank Lynen

  • Construction

    MF INGENIEROS

  • Structural Calculation

    CADAE

  • Landscape Architecture

    DLC Architects

  • Decoration and furniture

    Héctor Esrawe

  • Facade engineering

    HEG

  • Hydraulic, sanitary, pluvial and PCI engineering

    GMA

  • Mechanical Engineering

    DYPRO; Cyvsa

  • Monitoring, control, CCTV and security engineering

    Asintelix; Inteledi; Cyvsa

  • Electric engineering

    DEC

  • Lighting Project

    L+F Luz y Forma

  • Signaling

    Soluciones Señaléticas
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Text description provided by the architects. Torre Diana is a 34-storey office and retail building. Located in a 6,283sqm plot, the tower consists of two commercial floors at ground level, six floors of parking above ground level, sky lobby, 23 office floors, two floors for technical rooms and heliport, while below ground level, the building has seven floors dedicated for parking. It has a total built area of 141,288sqm.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Section A
Section A
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The inspiration for Torre Diana comes from the Diana fountain itself.
The Diana fountain is a source of life and delight. Its exuberant water display in the middle of Mexico City is a welcome relief to the harsh urban environment.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

From its conceptual design stage, the distinctive pattern of the façade was conceived as a skin that reinterprets the movement of water and light.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Torre Diana takes its cues from the fountain and creates an esthetic that is visually and sculpturally festive and ever changing, the sparkle of a fountain made solid. The faceting of the glass reflects and refracts light and fragments the reflections of surrounding buildings and structures in a playful and surprising manner.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The fragmentation of the main volumes of the tower allows different configurations of office space, with plans of greater surface in the lower levels, as well as generating large terraces with vegetation for the office tenants. This, besides responding to a commercial logic, it achieves the integration of the project with the scale of the neighboring existing buildings. 

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

At pedestrian level, Torre Diana embraces a plaza with vegetation and fountains that functions as a park for the enjoyment and meeting of people. This element reinforces the integration of the building with its urban context; it invites and is friendly to the pedestrian, but in turn generates a subtle barrier that dissolves the noise of the context.

Lobby Plan
Lobby Plan

The ground floor of the tower is a very dynamic space that integrates the commercial activity of the adjacent streets with the corporate vocation of the project. The lobby is a space where its transparency and luminosity allow a strong connection between interior and exterior. 

© Frank Lynen
© Frank Lynen

The furniture designed for the public areas of the building is meant to enhance interactions and casual meetings, as well as rest for both users and visitors.

© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

On a functional level, water is life. The tower therefore acts as an urban oasis, it participates with the city allowing people to rest, meet, collaborate, exchange and live. Beyond the purely functional efficiency, Torre Diana strives to create an environment that is the source of urban life itself.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Project location

About this office
Colonnier y Asociados
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Mexico
Cite: "Torre Diana / Colonnier y Asociados" [TORRE DIANA / Colonnier y Asociados] 11 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907901/torre-diana-colonnier-y-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

