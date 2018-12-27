Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

+ 16

Architects aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Location Alameda Lorena, 251 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01424-001, Brazil

Authors Roberto Aflalo Filho, Felipe Aflalo Herman,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

Team Eduardo Mizuka, Reginaldo Okusako, Daniela Mungai, Juliana Baldocchi, Marcelo Nagai, Renata Conti, Paula Inserra Sant’Anna, Lucas Sobral, Bruna Chatah

Area 7909.99 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Coordinator Alfredo Del Bianco

Collaborators LATI, JACF, ADG

Air Conditioning, Vent / Exhaust System And Pressurization Teknika

Fire System Claudinei Passoni

Frames Aluminum Arqmate

Building Foundation Apoio Apf

Elevator Zapp

Electrical System, Hydraulic Installation Gera

Structure Svs

Garage Ghobar Planejamento De Garagens

Constructor Rocontec

Lighting Design Mingrone Iluminação More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Lorena Offices is located in Alameda Lorena near Nove de Julho Avenue, in a residential part of Jardins neighborhood. The building contributes to the region’s transformation. The building is composed of one unique glass volume, where are explored some recesses by means of terraces.

Those are coated with a black metallic material to emphasize the contrasts between full and empty, and the façade became unique. There are no fences or walls in front of the building. The sidewalk and the private area are together. The recessed hall invites the pedestrian to enjoy the ambiance.

In there, was used a composition of materials with white rock, grey aluminum, and wood, and also explored a homogeneous light in the place. The building highlights in the street for interrupting a sequence of residential buildings of the 1950s and 1960s.

It is composed of seven floors with concrete slabs with 500 square meters and with a hight of 3,96 meters. The rooftop with the same size has a hight of 4,61 meters to 6,90 meters and an uncovered porch. The ground floor has a double foot of 7,4 meters. It also has three undergrounds of garages and technical areas.