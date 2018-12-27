World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • 16:00 - 27 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Save this picture!
Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos, © Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 16

  • Architects

    aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • Location

    Alameda Lorena, 251 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01424-001, Brazil

  • Authors

    Roberto Aflalo Filho, Felipe Aflalo Herman,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

  • Team

    Eduardo Mizuka, Reginaldo Okusako, Daniela Mungai, Juliana Baldocchi, Marcelo Nagai, Renata Conti, Paula Inserra Sant’Anna, Lucas Sobral, Bruna Chatah

  • Area

    7909.99 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maira Acayaba

  • Coordinator

    Alfredo Del Bianco

  • Collaborators

    LATI, JACF, ADG

  • Air Conditioning, Vent / Exhaust System And Pressurization

    Teknika

  • Fire System

    Claudinei Passoni

  • Frames Aluminum

    Arqmate

  • Building Foundation

    Apoio Apf

  • Elevator

    Zapp

  • Electrical System, Hydraulic Installation

    Gera

  • Structure

    Svs

  • Garage

    Ghobar Planejamento De Garagens

  • Constructor

    Rocontec

  • Lighting Design

    Mingrone Iluminação
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Lorena Offices is located in Alameda Lorena near Nove de Julho Avenue, in a residential part of Jardins neighborhood. The building contributes to the region’s transformation. The building is composed of one unique glass volume, where are explored some recesses by means of terraces.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Those are coated with a black metallic material to emphasize the contrasts between full and empty, and the façade became unique. There are no fences or walls in front of the building. The sidewalk and the private area are together. The recessed hall invites the pedestrian to enjoy the ambiance.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

In there, was used a composition of materials with white rock, grey aluminum, and wood, and also explored a homogeneous light in the place. The building highlights in the street for interrupting a sequence of residential buildings of the 1950s and 1960s.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

It is composed of seven floors with concrete slabs with 500 square meters and with a hight of 3,96 meters. The rooftop with the same size has a hight of 4,61 meters to 6,90 meters and an uncovered porch. The ground floor has a double foot of 7,4 meters. It also has three undergrounds of garages and technical areas.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Brazil
Cite: "Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos" [Lorena Offices / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos] 27 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907876/lorena-offices-aflalo-gasperini-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream