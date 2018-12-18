World
  7. Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • 16:00 - 18 December, 2018
Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

  • Architects

    aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Augusta, 2800 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01412-000, Brazil

  • Authors

    Roberto Aflalo Filho, Felipe Aflalo Herman,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

  • Team

    Eduardo Mizuka, Reginaldo Okusako, Daniela Mungai, André Navarro, Marcelo Nagai, Reinaldo Nishimura, Deborah Costa, André Sumida, Raquel Rodorigo

  • Area

    18247.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Daniel Ducci

  • Coordinator

    Takuji Nakashima

  • Incorporating

    View-Vista Incorporadora e Engenharia

  • Air Conditioning, Vent / Exhaust System and Pressurization

    Teknika Projetos e Construções S/C Ltda

  • Building Foundation

    Consultrix S.A.

  • Structure

    Prança & Associados

  • Electrical System, Hydraulic Installation and Fire System

    Soeng
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. Augusta Corporate is located in one of the most important commercial streets of the city, in the noble neighborhood of Jardins. The part of the design explores an overlapping of 4 slightly misaligned volumes, characterized by the markings of the casement on glass bodies, resulting in a language that can be seen horizontal and vertical.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

This diversity gives movement and identity to the project. On the ground floor, there is a store that expresses the commercial vocation of the street and the absence of fences inviting the side passer-by to enter the building, that has a small square.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Section A
Section A
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

There are 17 floors on this building and a double right foot rooftop that explores a unique view of the city: the neighborhood’s part composed of houses protected by the city hall historical heritage. It also has a volume of garages floors behind the building covered with a garden. This project configures a new trend of buildings called “Office Boutique” in the Jardins neighborhood.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

About this office
aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos" [Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos] 18 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907872/augusta-corporate-aflalo-gasperini-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

