Augusta Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

+ 15

Architects aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Location R. Augusta, 2800 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01412-000, Brazil

Authors Roberto Aflalo Filho, Felipe Aflalo Herman,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

Team Eduardo Mizuka, Reginaldo Okusako, Daniela Mungai, André Navarro, Marcelo Nagai, Reinaldo Nishimura, Deborah Costa, André Sumida, Raquel Rodorigo

Area 18247.1 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Daniel Ducci

Manufacturers Loading...

Coordinator Takuji Nakashima

Incorporating View-Vista Incorporadora e Engenharia

Air Conditioning, Vent / Exhaust System and Pressurization Teknika Projetos e Construções S/C Ltda

Building Foundation Consultrix S.A.

Structure Prança & Associados

Electrical System, Hydraulic Installation and Fire System Soeng More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Augusta Corporate is located in one of the most important commercial streets of the city, in the noble neighborhood of Jardins. The part of the design explores an overlapping of 4 slightly misaligned volumes, characterized by the markings of the casement on glass bodies, resulting in a language that can be seen horizontal and vertical.

This diversity gives movement and identity to the project. On the ground floor, there is a store that expresses the commercial vocation of the street and the absence of fences inviting the side passer-by to enter the building, that has a small square.

There are 17 floors on this building and a double right foot rooftop that explores a unique view of the city: the neighborhood’s part composed of houses protected by the city hall historical heritage. It also has a volume of garages floors behind the building covered with a garden. This project configures a new trend of buildings called “Office Boutique” in the Jardins neighborhood.