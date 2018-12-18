K-House in Tsujido-Higashi / Ushijima Architects

World
© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki

© Kengaku Tomooki

© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki

Text description provided by the architects. This is a wooden 2-story house for family of 4 members, located in about 1km from Shonan-seaside. (Shonan is the most famous seaside area near Tokyo)

Section 01
Section 01

This new residence is not open to surroundings, for keeping client’s privacy in the narrow site, but has the atmosphere of this region by attaching the small volumes to a large volume.

© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki
Plan
Plan
© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki

Most of recent houses in Shonan is added a wide terrace and warehouses for marine sport in the outside of the main volume after the completion, because of the strict restriction of the BCR in this area.

© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki
Section 02
Section 02
© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki

That’s why I chose to situate a large volume for family space installing small volumes which are subfunction for this context.
In the large volume, the space consisted of split-level floors creates the connection of the family. The wooden columns and braces which support these floors makes warmness by dividing the spaces loosely and becomes a symbol of this house.

© Kengaku Tomooki
© Kengaku Tomooki

