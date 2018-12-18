World
  7. Spiritan Museum of African Arts / NeM / Niney et Marca architectes

Spiritan Museum of African Arts / NeM / Niney et Marca architectes

  • 14:00 - 18 December, 2018
Spiritan Museum of African Arts / NeM / Niney et Marca architectes
Spiritan Museum of African Arts / NeM / Niney et Marca architectes, © Cyril Weiner
© Cyril Weiner

© Cyril Weiner

© Cyril Weiner
© Cyril Weiner

Spiritanian collections are an exceptional testimony to the life, traditions, art and beliefs of the people of Central Africa in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. 
The works collected over time by the Spiritans are from Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and Congo Kinshasa, and are very varied. They concern both everyday life and the Sacred, with many masks and sculptures. Among them, major works from the history of African art. Most of these objects, miraculously preserved, had hitherto remained totally unknown both to the general public and to specialists.

© Cyril Weiner
© Cyril Weiner
Plan
Plan
© Cyril Weiner
© Cyril Weiner

Following the recent restructuring of the Congregation's sites, the problem of the conservation and enhancement of Spiritanian collections has arisen urgently. The idea of a new space open to the public imposed itself, a place which would pay tribute to the African culture by inviting respect and recognition of its fundamental richness. The project of the Spiritan Museum of African Arts was born. From the simplest artefacts to the most sacred sculptures, the Museum present a selection of rare and beautiful objects and allow the public to discover the life and beliefs of the people of Central Africa more than a century ago.

Axonometric
Axonometric

But the museum is also a place of openness to the contemporary world. To this end it recognizes Africans today through multimedia devices or various animations. Adults as children, Christians as lay people, art lovers or simple novices: all are invited to discover in a spirit of openness and simplicity the richness of Africa of yesterday and today.

© Cyril Weiner
© Cyril Weiner

View the complete gallery

About this office
NeM / Niney et Marca architectes
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum France
