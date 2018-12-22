World
Creative Imagination Space for Youth / BLACKhome

Creative Imagination Space for Youth / BLACKhome
© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
  • Architects

    BLACKhome

  • Location

    Chancheng district, Chaoan south Rd, Foshan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Tyson Kim

  • Design Team

    Zhaocheng Fu

  • Area

    1450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jey Zhu(Nantu)
© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studio “BLACKhome” and the creative real estate brand “ZHAOYANG Real Estate” created a new three-dimensional community for young people – Youth union type of FOSHAN O-Cube.The “Creative Imagination Space” is located on the top floor of this skyscraper and is an important part of the youth union program.

© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
Work And Life
The change of production methods and improvements of efficiency, With the involvement of high-speed networks, the boundaries between work and life have become increasingly blur. The “fragmented” time requires that a single space not only has the flexibility of function, but also requires various living and working scenarios exist simultaneously.

© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
Privacy And Openness
The increasingly mature high-speed network environment and the technology are redefining the "privacy" and "openness" . The physical "privacy" and the "openness" on the Internet have gradually become the new normality of young people. Life is like this, and work is even more.

© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
Coloured And Coloureless
“Efficiency” is always the core of organizing work . How to show “efficiency” has become the key to creating various work scenes. “Colored Ribbon” is a visual embellishment in the “colorless” space and the guiding system that leads the visitor to reach the destination the fastest.

© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
Thick And Thin
The density of different materials creates a very distinct spatial atmosphere under the same light environment.

© Jey Zhu(Nantu)
