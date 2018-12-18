World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Sweden
  5. Lookofsky Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture

  • 08:00 - 18 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture
Save this picture!
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture, © Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

© Mattias Hamrén © Mattias Hamrén © Mattias Hamrén © Mattias Hamrén + 24

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

Text description provided by the architects. A full transformation of a 1920s apartment into an optimized living space for a young couple in Stockholm. The three main features of the renovation are a long kitchen wall, an installation and storage wall in the bathroom and a bedroom wardrobe wall. All of these built-in walls neatly contain all storage and practical features, while creating a sense of depth in the walls and articulating different functions of the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

The 7-meter long kitchen wall, situated in a large multifunctional room that was previously two smaller rooms, is broken up into a cluster of smaller subcomponents each containing their own separate function. By giving the components (oven, countertop, seating niche etc.) their own articulated frame, the kitchen wall becomes a playful composition with depth and variation, giving new life to the space and setting the stage for social interactions and everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lookofsky Architecture
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Sweden
Cite: "Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture" 18 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907814/function-walls-lookofsky-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream