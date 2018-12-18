Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture

+ 24

Architects Lookofsky Architecture

Location Stockholm, Sweden

Lead Architect David Lookofsky

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mattias Hamrén

Text description provided by the architects. A full transformation of a 1920s apartment into an optimized living space for a young couple in Stockholm. The three main features of the renovation are a long kitchen wall, an installation and storage wall in the bathroom and a bedroom wardrobe wall. All of these built-in walls neatly contain all storage and practical features, while creating a sense of depth in the walls and articulating different functions of the spaces.

The 7-meter long kitchen wall, situated in a large multifunctional room that was previously two smaller rooms, is broken up into a cluster of smaller subcomponents each containing their own separate function. By giving the components (oven, countertop, seating niche etc.) their own articulated frame, the kitchen wall becomes a playful composition with depth and variation, giving new life to the space and setting the stage for social interactions and everyday life.