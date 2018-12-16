This Brazilian Startup Creates Smart, Pre-Fabricated Homes in Half the Time

Brazilian startup SysHaus, in partnership with architect Arthur Casas, developed a project of sustainable, smart homes that are ready in half the time of other pre-fab works. The startup project, specializing in high-end real estate, is made only of pieces of recycled materials, such as aluminum and MDF. In addition, the house does not produce waste or wastewater.

The construction material of the residence is prefabricated, ensuring a shorter assembly time than other construction zones. The construction time, in all, is six months: three months to manufacture and three to assemble.

Self Sufficient Home

The SysHaus house is equipped with solar panels to produce part of all the energy it uses. It also has a system for collecting and reusing rainwater and a biodigester that transforms organic waste into gas to supply the kitchen and fireplace.

According to the startup, other features can be modified. For example, the house can be equipped with more solar panels to fully power the property.

Smart Accessories

Other possible additional modifications are air conditioning, heated flooring, and intelligent function facilities such as lighting, remote controlled locks, and even intelligent virtual assistants. These extra customizations will also depend on the owner's investment since each square meter of the projects can range from 6 to 12 thousand reais ($1500 - $3063 USD).

Other Models

According to Beto Cabariti, the engineer and president of the startup, the company is working to partner with architects to develop other models for SysHaus. The first model of SysHaus was developed by architect Arthur Casas, who agreed to deliver five other models by 2019.

