Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite

Architects IDwhite

Location Kaunas, Lithuania

Lead Designer Karolis Kasikauskas

Area 64.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. The minimalistic industrial loft is located in Kaunas, Lithuania, designed by IDwhite. The 64 square meter apartment was created in a reconstructed multi-storey industrial building. The main thing that the client wanted was to design space suitable for rent and where the people will be the centre of design.

The basic idea of the project was to leave many of the existing raw constructions as possible, only covering the essential areas. Interior has a monochrome look, with natural materials such as wood, concrete, metal, glass. The black colour is commonly used in the project and it creates an impression of depth and also works as a contrast by highlighting important details.

The surfaces of the ceiling concrete beams were scrubbed and painted white to get a fresh look, columns were left as they were originally found, giving the interior space the visual esthetic balance, between industrial and minimalistic design look. To reach visually warm space look, wood was introduced in all areas as an opposite material for concrete.

Dimmable LED lights are directed towards the ceiling to highlight the relief and by bouncing back it softly lights the interior space. Bedroom area for privacy can be transformed with the curtains, metal yellow open wardrobe acts as a nerve in the space and main bedroom wall is covered with burned wood.