World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People

Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People

  • 01:30 - 17 December, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People
Save this picture!
Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People, Balkrishna Doshi in his studio, "Sangath Architect’s Studio", Ahmedabad, 1980 © Iwan Baan 2018
Balkrishna Doshi in his studio, "Sangath Architect’s Studio", Ahmedabad, 1980 © Iwan Baan 2018

Exterior view of the underground art space that Doshi created with M.F. Husain: »Amdavad Ni Gufa«, Ahmedabad, 1994 © Iwan Baan 2018. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Staircase to the offices in Doshi’s architectural studio: »Sangath Architect’s Studio«, Ahmedabad, 1980 © Vastushilpa Foundation, Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Doshi’s architecture reflects his philosophy of education without doors: »School of Architecture«, CEPT University, Ahmedabad, 1966-68 © Courtesy of Vastushilpa Foundation, Ahmedabad, photo: Vinay Panjwani – India. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Interior view of the staircase and entrance hall: »Premabhai Hall«, Ahmedabad, 1976 © Iwan Baan 2018. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum + 29

With the exhibition »Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People« (30 March to 8 September 2019), Vitra Design Museum presents the first international retrospective about the 2018 Pritzker Prize laureate Balkrishna Doshi outside of Asia.

The renowned architect and urban planner is one of the few pioneers of modern architecture in his home country and the first Indian architect to receive the prestigious award. During over 60 years of practice, Doshi has realized a wide range of projects, adopting principles of modern architecture and adapting them to local culture, traditions, resources, and nature. The exhibition will present numerous significant projects

The renowned architect and urban planner is one of the few pioneers of modern architecture in his home country and the first Indian architect to receive the prestigious award. During over 60 years of practice, Doshi has realized a wide range of projects, adopting principles of modern architecture and adapting them to local culture, traditions, resources, and nature. The exhibition will present numerous significant projects realized between 1958 and 2014, ranging in scale from entire cities and town planning projects to academic campuses as well as cultural institutions and public administrative offices, from private residences to interiors.

Among these works are pioneering buildings like the Indian Institute of Management (1977–92), Doshi’s architectural studio Sangath (1980), and the famous low-cost housing project Aranya (1989).

Exhibits will include a wealth of original works such as drawings, models, and art works from Doshi’s archive and studio, but also photography, film footage and several full-scale installations. An extensive timeline will give an overview of the architect’s career from 1947 until today, attesting to his close relationships with other influential architects and thought leaders such as Le Corbusier and Christopher Alexander.

  • Title

    Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People

  • Type

    Exhibition

  • Organizers

    Vitra Design Museum

  • From

    March 30, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Until

    September 08, 2019 06:00 PM

  • Venue

    Vitra Design Museum, Balkrishna Doshi

  • Address

    Vitra Design Museum

Download the information related to this event here.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People" 17 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907769/balkrishna-doshi-architecture-for-the-people/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream