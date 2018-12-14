World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Minneapolis to Become First Major U.S. City to End Single-Family Zoning

Minneapolis to Become First Major U.S. City to End Single-Family Zoning

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Minneapolis to Become First Major U.S. City to End Single-Family Zoning
Save this picture!
Minneapolis to Become First Major U.S. City to End Single-Family Zoning, Minneapolis. Image Courtesy of Creative Commons
Minneapolis. Image Courtesy of Creative Commons

Minneapolis will become the first major U.S. city to end single-family home zoning. City Council passed Minneapolis 2040, a plan to permit three-family homes in the city’s residential neighborhoods. This significant zoning change will also allow high-density buildings along transit corridors and abolish parking minimums for all new construction. Hoping to combat high housing costs, segregation and sprawl, the plan is set to become a precedent for cities across the United States.

Minneapolis 2040 may take over a year to implement, but the plan would open up more neighborhoods and districts to triplexes, an effort to create housing options for renters, aging residents, and stem the displacement of lower-income residents. As reported by Slate, the plan also takes aim at segregation, where "home ownership in Minneapolis diverges along racial lines, with minority groups’ rates lagging between 20 and 35 percentage points behind that of whites. More rental supply citywide, in addition to a new $40 million slice of the budget for affordable housing, is expected to help tenants find a foothold."

The draft plan is one opportunity to undo barriers and overcome inequities created by a history of policies in Minneapolis that have prevented equitable access to housing, jobs, and investments. The revised draft of the plan is the product of a two-year effort and integrates more than 10,000 public comments collected during the last four months of the community engagement period. While Minneapolis 2040 is intended to meet the requirements of state statute and the Metropolitan Council, the plan also has particular significance for Minneapolis in a time of population and employment growth. The city will use this plan to guide decision-making that affects the long-term future of the city as it relates to the built, natural, and economic environment.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Minneapolis to Become First Major U.S. City to End Single-Family Zoning" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907764/minneapolis-to-become-first-major-us-city-to-end-single-family-zoning/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream