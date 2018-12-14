World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Schmidt Hammer Lassen's First U.S. Project Breaks Ground in Detroit

Schmidt Hammer Lassen's First U.S. Project Breaks Ground in Detroit

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Schmidt Hammer Lassen's First U.S. Project Breaks Ground in Detroit
Save this picture!
Schmidt Hammer Lassen's First U.S. Project Breaks Ground in Detroit, © Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
© Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects has broken ground on its first U.S. project, a mixed-use tower and associated masterplan in Detroit, Michigan. “Monroe Blocks” will stitch together the heart of one of America’s most storied cities with a mix of modern office space, residential units, restaurants, retail, and outdoor public areas.

The 12,500-square-meter site in Detroit’s Campus Martius Park, vacant for a generation, will be activated by 4,800 square meters of outdoor space, with the design team drawing on historical influences for the form and materiality of the new masterplan.

© Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects © Hayes Davidson © Forbes Massie Studio © Hayes Davidson + 10

Save this picture!
© Hayes Davidson
© Hayes Davidson

Sitting at a nexus between arts, culture, and manufacturing, the area around Monroe Blocks is lined with Italianate stone and brick buildings from the late nineteenth century, making up was historically known as Detroit’s first theater district.

Save this picture!
© Forbes Massie Studio
© Forbes Massie Studio

During the design process, we were heavily inspired by Detroit’s strong architectural gems and original masterplan by Augustus Woodruff. Monroe Blocks will recreate this destination for work and leisure, and will move people through the downtown area in new ways that we hope will inspire them to rediscover the city.
-Kristian Ahlmark, Partner and Design Director, Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Save this picture!
© Hayes Davidson
© Hayes Davidson

Under the Schmidt Hammer Lassen plans, the historic façade of the surviving National Theater will be retained, and its ornate terracotta archway stitched into the development. The façade is to be disassembled, cataloged, and relocated to a new pedestrian walkway intersecting the heart of the masterplan, with an existing vehicular street pedestrianized to form a central vast outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Hayes Davidson
© Hayes Davidson

While paying respect to history, the SHL masterplan also seeks to become an icon of future development. The Monroe Blocks scheme will reintroduce historic arteries to connect surrounding districts, restore density, and generate new vibrant spaces for retail, food, and entertainment for a diverse mix of residents and visitors.  Plot A, representing two-thirds of the project, will be anchored by a 35-story, WELL-certified, glass and terracotta office tower, while also offering a 17-story, 148-unit residential building and 66,000 square feet of retail space. 

Save this picture!
© Hayes Davidson
© Hayes Davidson

For the scheme’s development, Schmidt Hammer Lassen worked in collaboration with local architects Neumann/Smith Architecture, and developer Bedrock LLC. Completion of the scheme in expected in early 2022.

News via: Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Client: Bedrock Management Service LLC
Design Architect: Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Local Architect: Neumann/Smith Architecture
Landscape Architect: SLA
Engineer: Buro Happold Engineering
Competition: Invited RFP process, 2016
Status: Expected completion 2022

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Schmidt Hammer Lassen's First U.S. Project Breaks Ground in Detroit" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907759/schmidt-hammer-lassens-first-us-project-breaks-ground-in-detroit/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream