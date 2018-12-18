World
  6. 2017
  Blue House / BETA office for architecture and the city

Blue House / BETA office for architecture and the city

  03:00 - 18 December, 2018
Blue House / BETA office for architecture and the city
© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg

  • Climate advisor

    Huibert Spoorenberg

  • Engineer

    Huibers Constructieadvies

  • Contractor

    ATB Leerbroek
© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. Blue House is not polite: it is an expression of the hyper-personal. Enveloped in Yves Klein Blue it both questions and celebrates Build-It-Yourself architecture.

© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg

As with many developments initiated during the economic recession, the brownfield redevelopment of Buiksloterham was kickstarted by Build-it-Yourself (BIY) plots. This form of urban development leads to experimentation in the house typology. Personal preferences in spatial organization make their way to the façades, resulting in eclectic streetscapes. Blue House is an experiment, paying homage to this condition and at the same time criticizing it.

© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg

Blue House celebrates individuality and undeniably reflects the clients’ colorful personalities. Tailored to the combination of entrepreneurial and family life, the house sits on top of the office. A sculptural main living space starts out raised above passing traffic and cascades down into the garden, creating a strong visual connection with the outdoors from every level. Large openings in opposite façades balance natural light, while the space is formed by the plasticity of kitchen and staircase. Apart from the haptic steel railings, all surfaces are dematerialized and artificial.

© BETA
© BETA
© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg
Section Scheme
Section Scheme

While Blue House reflects the hyper-personal, it lacks many formal characteristics of a house: it even seeks to disturb the image of a typical home. Its materiality and its spatial characteristics resemble those of a public building rather than a domestic interior. The façades are enveloped in Yves Klein Blue and adorned with figurative compositions. The house is deliberate in its ambiguity: does it want to stand out between its soft-toned neighbors or does it want to vanish?

© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg

About this office
BETA office for architecture and the city
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Blue House / BETA office for architecture and the city" 18 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907716/blue-house-beta-office-for-architecture-and-the-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

