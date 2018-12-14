World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. HHF Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House H / HHF Architects

House H / HHF Architects

  • 01:00 - 14 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House H / HHF Architects
Save this picture!
House H / HHF Architects, © Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage

© Jonathan Sage © Jonathan Sage © Jonathan Sage © Jonathan Sage + 21

  • Architects

    HHF Architects

  • Location

    Starnberg, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Herlach Hartmann Frommenwiler with David Gregori y Ribes

  • Area

    480.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jonathan Sage

  • Executing Architects

    Jacob & Spreng; Christoph Jacob and Bettina Spreng

  • Structural Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Eisenhauer
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage

Text description provided by the architects. In 2013, HHF Architects built House D in Nuglar near Basel, which has since received multiple awards. Now it has a younger but bigger brother: House H in Starnberg, created in collaboration with the Munich firm of Jacob & Spreng, is a similar home for a family of five. The shared forms, materials, and concepts characterize the degree to which the two single-family houses are related. The open ground floor of House H, like that of its predecessor, seems to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Glass and reflective facade elements made of chrome-plated steel – which provides for the necessary degree of privacy – form the almost invisible exterior enclosure of the ground-level living area.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage

Inspired by the property’s topography, the floor slab of the main level is conceived as a residential landscape floating above the terrain. The floor is cast of pigmented concrete and incorporates space-defining steps that accommodate height differences between the kitchen area, the dining room, and the living room. The peripheral wooden deck accentuates the floating condition as well as the link between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage

The integrated furniture and the facades are deliberately designed without a uniform species of wood: using elm for the kitchen, larch for the facade, and silver fir for the wall cladding, the best material was selected for each specific use. A maple stair with an elegant railing takes the residents to the more private rooms on the upper floor. The upper portion of the house, which is clad with rough-cut larch siding, contains three children’s rooms with a shared bathroom and the parents’ bedroom with a private bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Sage
© Jonathan Sage

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HHF Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "House H / HHF Architects" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907680/house-h-hhf-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream