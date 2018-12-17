World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. MM++ architects
  6. 2018
  7. Stone House / MM++ architects

Stone House / MM++ architects

  • 00:00 - 17 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stone House / MM++ architects
Save this picture!
Stone House / MM++ architects, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 43

  • Architects

    MM++ architects

  • Location

    Nha Trang, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Mỹ An Phạm Thị, Michael Charruault

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nha Trang, a sea side city of Vietnam’s south east coast, this vacation villa has a very privileged location. Carved into the hill, the site of 500 sqm enjoys a unique ocean view, overlooking the bay and mountains in the background. The goal was to find solutions at early stage of the conception to optimize this viewing experience and manage the high constructions density of this residential area in the future.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The overall design put the accent on the simplicity of the construction shapes, the use of raw and natural materials and some innovative interior functions. Also, the contrast between the brutalist influences of the main construction and the interiors carefully crafted is intense. The visitors experience, when coming inside, is real.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The property is accessible from the back street, on the upper part of the site. Consisting of a wall of coarsely carved sculptural stones, in reference to the very rocky immediate environment, the facade on the street is completely opaque. It ensures privacy and orients radically the villa towards the sea. The sets of shadows and lights on the granite blocks array add drama effect and create a strong impression at the arrival from the street, day and night.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

An outdoor staircase leads to the ground floor. The space is fully open thanks to the structure design which has allowed to remove all front columns except 2 supports integrated into the windows frame. Kitchen and technical spaces are kept in the back, the panoramic view is unobstructed.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

With the large windows opened, Indoors and outdoors are in perfect spatial continuity. The Sala has been recessed on ground level to keep the view cleared while the infinity pool connects the sky and the scenery with the place.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The sculptural spiral stair, placed in central position, is the focal point of the interior design, visually strong enough to do the balance with the ocean view's natural attraction.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Depending on the needs of the individuals and families, the first floor can be totally modulated with moving sliding timber walls. From a space fully opened to a floor split into multiple combinations with a maximum of 3 air-conditioned bedrooms, each with open-to-sky bathroom. This playful system was implemented in order to be able to maximize the views and interactions. Oiled timber is the dominant material, offering cozy and luxurious look and feel, in contrast with the raw cut stone blocks of the bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The master bedroom has been designed with a retractable glass loggia motorized. In extended position, the house disappears in the back and the “sea-scene” viewing experience under the stars is total.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

In contrast with the simplicity of the construction shapes, the multiples esthetic’s effects and functional’s elements create a strong impression while the first value of the villa is the beauty of the scenery you can enjoy from every corner.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MM++ architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Stone House / MM++ architects" 17 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907677/stone-house-mm-plus-plus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream