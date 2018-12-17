World
  7. Media Library and Cantonal Archives of Valais / meier + associés architectes

Media Library and Cantonal Archives of Valais / meier + associés architectes

  • 02:00 - 17 December, 2018
Media Library and Cantonal Archives of Valais / meier + associés architectes
Media Library and Cantonal Archives of Valais / meier + associés architectes, © Yves André
© Yves André

  • Architects

    meier + associés architectes

  • Location

    Sion, Valais, Switzerland

  • Lead Architects

    meier + associés architectes (Philippe Meier, Ariane Poncet, Martin Jaques, An-Inès Pepermans)

  • Area

    9200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yves André

  • Collaborators Architects

    Frank Herbert, Laurent Miranda, Clara Caldeira, Sébastien Le Dortz, Amalia Jimenez, Julio Lopez, Christophe Berther, Patrick Flum, Lelio La Macchia, Linda Serra, Jean-Philippe Tournigand Demilly

  • Civil Engineer

    Bisa

  • Heating and Ventilation Engineer

    GD Climat

  • Electrical Engineer

    Lami

  • Sanitary Engineer

    GD Climat

  • Site Supervision

    Cagna + Wenger

  • Surveyor

    Geosat
© Yves André
Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project is to bring together, on the site of Sion’s former military arsenals, several cultural organisations in the canton, in particular the Valais media library and the state archives. The purpose of this union is to create a veritable centre for culture, science and heritage that favours exchange between different disciplines and encourages research, learning and the gathering together of people. Such a union also aims to optimise the management and conservation of Valais’ heritage and its accessibility to the public, as well as serve as a meeting point between artists and cultural representatives.

© Yves André
The project has opted to conserve and enhance the two arsenals through the integration of these new functions. The arsenals comprise the cantonal arsenal (1895, architect Joseph de Kalbermatten), located to the north of the site, and the federal arsenal (1917), located to the south. The main architectural challenge is to combine two buildings of high historical value into a coherent whole. 

© Yves André
© Yves André
Section 01
Section 01
© Yves André
The project includes the establishment of a new building which links together the different levels of the two existing arsenals. Although its function is primarily one of circulation, the new building also serves as a reference point: a place of collectivity where everyone passes through, and towards which all eyes turn. The folded shape of the building, composed of flat triangular surfaces, draws upon the rock crystals found in Valais’ natural surroundings. A dematerialised blanched inner skin, punctuated by shards of light, is complemented on the outside by a facade of polished stainless steel panels, which reflect the landscape, sky and existing buildings, thus offering a constantly changing view of the location’s historical essence. 

© Yves André
The major challenge of the project was to ensure the integration of specific spaces that were very different from the original purpose of the existing structure: in other words, to show that a contemporary intervention could still preserve the historical substance of the site. Special attention was paid to the technical infrastructure needed to create the new conditions related to interior comfort as well as to preserve precious works.

© Yves André
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
meier + associés architectes
Office

