Family House in Litvínovice / Jiří Weinzettl

Text description provided by the architects. The village of Litvínovice is located about 5 km south of the city České Budějovice in southern Bohemia. Typical urban sprawl substitutes the original street structure – the developed areas are established on the surrounding undeveloped meadows and fields. Thus, the context of the place is a typical imprint of the current mass approach to solving the housing needs through family houses in newly emerging suburban districts.

The advantage of this specific building plot is its orientation towards the cardinal points. The terrain of the site slopes gently to the south, the access can be easily set up from the street on the northern side. A regulation for this area prescribes a gabled roof and the maximum building height. The surrounding morphology does not offer significant remote views. The land area is not large enough for generous intentions of the client, which lead to logical positioning of the house, although not typical for this area. The house is placed just two meters from the boundary of the plot, which is the minimal distance permitted by the legislation. The residual space is left for the extension of public pavement where a bench can be installed, or some greenery planted. This solution brings more space to the private garden, which is situated south of the house.

The floor plan of the house can be described as a letter T inscribed into an irregular quadrangle with one rounded corner, which is a shape given by the site. In the northern part of the house there is an entrance hall with cloakroom, garage and utility room. To enter the residential part of the house, it is necessary to descend few steps. The main living area has an inclined ceiling with the height of more than 4 meters at the top. Kitchen, dining room and living room are separated only by furniture items. Huge frameless window, that leads through the covered terrace to the garden, enhances the feeling of the open space without barriers.

Two separate bedrooms are accessible through the central cloakroom as well as bathroom, bedroom and workroom. Rooms located in the northern part of the house have large French windows, that connect them with a small atrium, which is separated from the street only by 2,5 meters height fence wall. This atrium offers completely private space well suitable for installation of hammock, outdoor bath or shower. Reflection of sunlight on the fence wall makes the space pleasant from the beginning of the day. While the interior uses natural materials, colours and craft furniture, the exterior is rather sober. This form of minimalism is an answer to the oversaturated surrounding environment.