  La Cartoucherie | Parcel 1.3 / Taillandier Architectes Associés

La Cartoucherie | Parcel 1.3 / Taillandier Architectes Associés

  03:00 - 14 December, 2018
La Cartoucherie | Parcel 1.3 / Taillandier Architectes Associés
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe

  • Clients

    Bouygues Immobiler (« L’Empreinte » & « L’Eclat ») – CARLE Promotion (« MSA Headquarters »)
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The overall project consists of the construction of two office buildings and a multifamily residential building on parcel 1.3 of the newly developed “La Cartoucherie” eco-district in Toulouse, France.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

“La Cartoucherie”, as a flagship urban development project for the city of Toulouse, aspires to reconcile urban density with sustainable development, enabling its inhabitants to enjoy an innovative, collaborative and environmentally responsible way of life.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Spread over 33 hectares (81 acres), the development zone is located at the threshold between the city center and the outer suburbs of Toulouse. Parcel 1.3 is well-situated to take advantage of the urban links that connect this new eco-neighborhood with the surrounding city. Covering 2 949 m² (31,700 ft²), the parcel also provides 96 parking spaces.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Taillandier Architectes Associés
Office

