La Cartoucherie | Parcel 1.3 / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Clients Bouygues Immobiler (« L'Empreinte » & « L'Eclat ») – CARLE Promotion (« MSA Headquarters »)

Text description provided by the architects. The overall project consists of the construction of two office buildings and a multifamily residential building on parcel 1.3 of the newly developed “La Cartoucherie” eco-district in Toulouse, France.

“La Cartoucherie”, as a flagship urban development project for the city of Toulouse, aspires to reconcile urban density with sustainable development, enabling its inhabitants to enjoy an innovative, collaborative and environmentally responsible way of life.

Spread over 33 hectares (81 acres), the development zone is located at the threshold between the city center and the outer suburbs of Toulouse. Parcel 1.3 is well-situated to take advantage of the urban links that connect this new eco-neighborhood with the surrounding city. Covering 2 949 m² (31,700 ft²), the parcel also provides 96 parking spaces.