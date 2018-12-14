World
Boxhagener Straß / Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • 08:00 - 14 December, 2018
Boxhagener Straß / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Boxhagener Straß / Tchoban Voss Architekten, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

  • Architects

    Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • Location

    Boxhagener Str. 79-82, 10245 Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architect

    Sergei Tchoban

  • Team

    Anja Schroth, Katharina Stranz, Katja Redmann, Virginie Mommens

  • Landscape Architecture

    Frank von Bargen, Berlin

  • Area

    20991.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Roland Halbe

  • Project Partner and -leader

    Stephan Lohre

  • Project management

    RODE Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Berlin

  • Structural Engineering

    Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Ritzer, Pleinfeld

  • Building Equipment

    Ingenieurgesellschaft SCHEEL mbH, Berlin

  • Client

    BAUWERT Boxhagener Straße GmbH, Bad Kötzting

  • Service Stages

    1-5 (BY office)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. This new vivid mixed-use urban quarter has been established on a former commercial area in Berlin-Friedrichshain. The ensemble has been developed by four architectural offices on 26.000 square metres. TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten designed two blocks on the Boxhagener Straße. The buildings are part of an ensemble of six volumes surrounding a generous public garden.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Offering residential, retail or medical practice spaces the architectural complex fits into the urban and lively character of the surrounding. As a large-size volume with a dynamic concrete façade the office building on the Boxhagener Straße has a symbolic character and attracts attention of the passersby. Made of bright architectural concrete the prefabricated parts of the façade build a vibrant structure which at the same time remains clear and transparent. The sharp design of the corner windows with continuous glass elements emphasizes this vivid character. The stepped storey allowed the architects to implement large-sized terraces with a wide view over the neighbourhood.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The underground parking goes through the complete building plot. The office building arises on it as a monolithic reinforced concrete construction. The entry sets an accent with a distinctive oak wood gate inside a glass frame. Effectively, the size of the door is smaller and corresponds to the human scale. From here a two-story lobby leads to the offices. Each floor has four office sections, which could be merged if required. Additionally two smaller staircases function as further exploitation and escape routes. While the building has fixed wet cell spaces, the design of the offices can be chosen according to tenants’ wishes – from one-space to open-space.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The building fits the modern demands on cavity floors, chilled ceilings and mechanical ventilation. As the Boxhagener Straße has a lot of traffic the ventilation is ensured by an autonomous system, which doesn’t require opening the triple glazed windows. The building is completely handicapped accessible.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
