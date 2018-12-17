World
Deer Clan Longhouse / Brook Mcllroy

Deer Clan Longhouse / Brook Mcllroy
© David Whittaker

  • Architects

    Brook Mcllroy

  • Location

    Milton, Ontario, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Calvin Brook

  • Architecture Design

    Brook McIlroy, Paul Gorrie

  • Landscape Architecture

    Brook McIlroy, Colin Berman, Kamyar Abbasi

  • Area

    225.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    David Whittaker

  • Structural

    Blackwell

  • Electrical

    McDonnell Engineering

  • Mechanical

    Tou and Associates

  • Exhibit Designer

    Bespoke Cultural Collective

  • Contractor

    Conservation Halton
© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker

Text description provided by the architects. The reimagination of a 15th century Longhouse in Crawford Lake was designed and programmed as a collaborative effort between the Indigenous communities in Halton, Conservation Halton, and the Brook McIlroy design team with the assistance of Indigenous facilitator J.P. Gladu. The exterior of the building is faithful to the traditional form and appearance of a 15th century Longhouse, while the interior provides contemporary interpretive learning spaces juxtaposed against a diorama of a traditional Longhouse interior.

© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker
Plan
Plan
© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker

Central to the project is a consultation process with Indigenous representatives, Elders, and community stakeholders, informing how architectural and educational programming can reflect the realities of historic and modern Indigenous cultures. This collaborative effort is essential in helping to create meaningful cultural exhibits, multimedia elements, and architectural spaces that act as filters through which the historical recreations can be interpreted.

© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker

An adaptable space to accommodate a wide range of programmed and passive functions is crucial to this project. Mobile millwork units act as storage or displays and can be assembled into a boardroom table. These units fit between structural elements along the perimeter when not in use, allowing the area to function as an exhibition space. Suspended frames drop down on wires to display artwork.

© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker
© David Whittaker

