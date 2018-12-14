White Arkitekter Reinvents the Water Tower Typology with Horizontal Concave Facade

A series of concave concrete panels hoisted on slender plank-like columns sit amongst the vast rural plains of Sweden, silently redefining the typology of an otherwise utilitarian structure. White Arkitekter's recent proposal for a water tower in Varberg is a slim horizontal structure, deviating from the typical, vertical and round design. Titled VÅGA, it features two tanks for storing water within its unique shape that may actually be better suited to its purpose.

A winning entry in a competition hosted by the local water management company Vivab, VÅGA was designed to create an iconic landmark that would act as both a service and a symbol for the town. The tower can store 10,000 cubic meters of water under the right amount of pressure, with the possibility of holding more with the city's expansion.

Placed horizontally, the cisterns are part of the elongated structure that mimics the wave-like form of the landscape. Whether it be shadows from the afternoon sun or the reflections from the moonlight, the curved panels provide dynamism and elegance to the context. Lead architect, Mattias Lind, describes the intentionality behind the form:

As the sun moves around the tower during the day, the horizontal curvature creates an ever-changing expression of light and shadow. This shape illustrates fluidity, synonymous with the tower's task of storing water, and is instantly recognizable from great distances across the region's flat landscape. Varberg exposes this life-essential resource in such a way that it becomes a symbol for the city’s innovative thinking.

- Mattias Lind, White Arkitekter

Additionally, the concrete used is free of pigmentation, as it is in direct contact with the water that it holds, making it an ideal material choice. The project is a unique take on a generally ignored facet in architecture. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

Architects White Arkitekter

Design Team Mattias Lind, Lars Zackrisson, Per Hultcrantz, Daniel Hultman

Structural Engineer Magnus Kollén at ELU

Project Year 2022

