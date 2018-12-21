Assunção Villa / URBANCORE

+ 42

Architects URBANCORE

Location Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal

Area 320.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Miguel Coelho

Photographs Miguel Coelho

Text description provided by the architects. The villa is located in a quiet area of Santa Maria da Feira (north of Portugal) surrounded by trees. This villa is designed with the intention of protecting its owners from the unorganized and uncharacteristic surroundings. The oak forest to the east belongs to the client and creates an idyllic area in front of the surrounding land. The program is practically developed on a single floor, only the mezzanine office facing the social area is on the upper floor.

The house is in the form of a "?", Which allows you to organize your functional program facing an open patio for the oak forest, where almost all the vains of the house are facing, ensuring lighting and views/perspectives while maintaining the privacy of the residents. Only toilets have private patios. The social area of the villa forms an open space, which can be freely divided and closed thanks to sliding walls/panels. The complex shape of the concrete / reinforced concrete cover was adjusted and calibrated on site.

The preparation of all the elements that make up the dwelling required high precision and ability to combine elements designed for a regular geometry applied to a set of planes without parallelism or perpendicularity to the despair of the constructor ...

The shape of the cover combines and communicates with the remaining facade planes functioning as a single entity/skin that surrounds the entire dwelling, combining with light to emphasize its original shape.