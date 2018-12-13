The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi

+ 12

Architects Suyama Peterson Deguchi

Location United States

Design Team George Suyama, Ric Peterson, Chris Haddad, Alex Rhodes, Greg Gartrell, Davis Hammer, Jessie Kingsley

Area 1841.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Kevin Scott

Structural Engineer Gary Mackenzie

Landscape Architect Richard Hague

Interior designer Kylee Shintaffer

Civil Engineer Jay Dacker

Envelope Consultant Don Davis

Geotech Consultant (Soil Engineer) Mark McGinnis

Lot Size 15631.0 ft2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake House was conceived as a 21st Century retreat – an escape from expectations of modern life to a lakefront cabin near the city. The site is a narrow plot of land tightly wedged between existing single-family houses. The houses have an imposing presence on the site creating a need for visual privacy.

The program allowed the design to be conceptually simplified into three components – a thick wall extruded from the topography, a low horizontal roof, and a volume for sleeping. The site conditions led us to carve multiple indoor/outdoor spaces into the topography - by filling some of the spaces with water we were able to expand the sense of the waterfront deeper into the property. The resulting spaces relieved the pressure for privacy from the waterfront exposure. A low roof provides a horizontal datum; a reference point to the sloping topography and a sense of open privacy from the neighbors.