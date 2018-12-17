World
The Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2018

The Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2018
© Serjios
In the current iteration of our digital age, Instagram is king. With 1 billion active monthly users, Instagram has become the go-to visual platform for showcasing a wide variety of architectural typologies and styles, city views, and stunning edifices. Since its inception in 2010, the online space has provided constant and continuous inspiration for architects, designers, and lovers of photography. It is an entirely digital architectural community, free of bias, open to all. As Instagram continues to be a vital tool in the field of architecture, we take a look back on the year's 20 most-liked photos posted to our ArchDaily account.

Thank you for following :)

20. Piedrabuena House / MUKAarquitectura

19. Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

18. Rumah Padang Linjong / Patishandika

17. EENWERK & Irma Boom Office / Barend Koolhaas

16. Disturbed Rhythm Photographed by @Serjios

15. Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

14. Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA

13. Solid Concrete Studio + Gallery / ASWA

12. Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

11. B+B House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Renata Furlanetto + Galeria Arquitetos

10. Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

9. The Game Photographed by @Serjios

View this post on Instagram

“It is not about what you see, but how you see it that pushes reality closer to art.” This month, we’ll be sharing photos from our ArchDaily featured photographer @serjios. Serge Najjar’s work “focuses on capturing unplanned moments in and around Beirut by using geometry, textures or the effect of light and shadows through architectural facades or openings while integrating workers who happen to be there.” - This photo is entitled “The Game,” and was taken in the Keserouan area in the Metn (northern part of Lebanon). It caught my eye because it reminded me of a mix of El Lissitzky’s Wolkenbügel and some of his architectural drawings. The abstraction of the structure is brought back to real life by the man shown in the window’s last floor. - @serjios ▪️ ▪️ #Contemporary #architecture #wow #picoftheday #adphotooftheday #architecturephotography #archdaily #instagood #iphonesia #photooftheday #arquitectura #architect #design #designer #archilovers #architecturaldetail #brutalism #brutalist #concrete #brutalism #stairs #serjios

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

8. The House Of Secret Gardens / Spasm Design

7. Yardhouse / Assemble

6. Root Bench / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

5. The HUT / 23o5 studio

4. Brasilia National Stadium / gmp Architekten + schlaich bergermann und partner + Castro Mello Arquitetos

3. The Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe

2. Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio

1. National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind

Follow ArchDaily's Instagram account here.

