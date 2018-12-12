World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. KPF Proposes a New "Participatory Urbanism" with Shanghai Towers

KPF Proposes a New "Participatory Urbanism" with Shanghai Towers

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
KPF Proposes a New "Participatory Urbanism" with Shanghai Towers
Save this picture!
KPF Proposes a New "Participatory Urbanism" with Shanghai Towers, © Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has unveiled details of Huamu Lot 10 in Shanghai. The three-tower scheme, totaling 279,000 square meters, is dedicated to commercial offices and a future museum, positioned around a central grand plaza.

Described as a “new form of participatory urbanism,” the scheme has been designed to accommodate large-scale artwork in a public setting, thus activating the central plaza as a cultural hub.

© Plompmozes © Plompmozes © Plompmozes © Plompmozes + 17

Save this picture!
© Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

The urban significance of this cluster of buildings go beyond their office function. They combine with a major museum to make cultural space, and create a “sky plane” above that raises the aspirations of the city.
-James von Klemperer, President and Design Principal, KPF

Save this picture!
© Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

Each tower has been designed with an efficient, rational massing to allow for flexibility in future contexts. Glass curtain wall facades allow for panoramic views and natural light, with strong horizontal elements emphasizing rigidity.

Save this picture!
© Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

A series of subtle cantilevers at uniform heights create a visually connected Sky Gallery, “a dramatic and iconic gesture high above the surrounding neighborhood.” During the day, stepped gardens on the building roof and terraces offer outdoor garden space, while at night, the cantilevered elements are illuminated to become grand lighting features.

Save this picture!
© Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

The project seeks to flip the equation of a tower which typically includes an iconic top, and instead uses the gallery program as a cantilevered volume near the mid-point of the tower. The result is a moment that engages the pedestrian realm while simultaneously sculpting the project’s identity within the Shanghai skyline.
-Jeff Kenoff, Design Principal, KPF

Save this picture!
© Plompmozes
© Plompmozes

News via: KPF

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "KPF Proposes a New "Participatory Urbanism" with Shanghai Towers" 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907606/kpf-proposes-a-new-participatory-urbanism-with-shanghai-towers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream