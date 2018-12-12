Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

+ 30

Architects Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Location Asunción, Paraguay

Architect in Charge Violeta Perez + Amado Franco Rabito

Collaborators Alvaro Iparraguirre, María José Zac, Cielo Paredes, Marcela Volpe y Guillermo Correa

Area 4951.4 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonardo Méndez

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In a 12 × 30 ground ... 3 modules in Y ... 4 modules in x ...

They shape the way we pose on the ground.

In the first module Y on the left you will receive the main door of 3.45 m (width of the module) whose visual point of the garden is the pool and its water fall.

In the middle module, a double height adjacent to the space of the staircase is practiced in the module next to it. This composition raises a whole scenographic social space, whose backdrop is the concrete wall in sight that emerges from the ground at the level of the ceiling of the upper floor.

Climbing the stairs of two sections, with loose planes in the space in double height we can enjoy that space and connection between both levels of the house.

It highlights a great openness and fluidity of the spaces on the ground floor through a large sliding glass opening that fully integrates the gallery and grill modules with the dining and living interiors. The metal columns almost imperceptible in the social area of ​​the house also help the fluidity.

On the upper floor there are 4 bedrooms with their corresponding support areas in both lateral modules and in the central module and lokking at the ground floor, a more intimate TV room.

The parasols of the front that protect the orientation draw in the afternoon moving shadows on the concrete wall in sight.