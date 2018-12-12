World
  7. Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

  • 14:00 - 12 December, 2018
Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño, © Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

© Leonardo Méndez

  • Architects

    Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

  • Location

    Asunción, Paraguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Violeta Perez + Amado Franco Rabito

  • Collaborators

    Alvaro Iparraguirre, María José Zac, Cielo Paredes, Marcela Volpe y Guillermo Correa

  • Area

    4951.4 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. In a 12 × 30 ground ... 3 modules in Y ... 4 modules in x ...
They shape the way we pose on the ground.

In the first module Y on the left you will receive the main door of 3.45 m (width of the module) whose visual point of the garden is the pool and its water fall.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

In the middle module, a double height adjacent to the space of the staircase is practiced in the module next to it. This composition raises a whole scenographic social space, whose backdrop is the concrete wall in sight that emerges from the ground at the level of the ceiling of the upper floor.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Climbing the stairs of two sections, with loose planes in the space in double height we can enjoy that space and connection between both levels of the house.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

It highlights a great openness and fluidity of the spaces on the ground floor through a large sliding glass opening that fully integrates the gallery and grill modules with the dining and living interiors. The metal columns almost imperceptible in the social area of ​​the house also help the fluidity.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

On the upper floor there are 4 bedrooms with their corresponding support areas in both lateral modules and in the central module and lokking at the ground floor, a more intimate TV room.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The parasols of the front that protect the orientation draw in the afternoon moving shadows on the concrete wall in sight.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Paraguay
Cite: "Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño" [Casa Piloto / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño] 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907582/casa-piloto-meraki-arquitectura-plus-diseno/> ISSN 0719-8884

